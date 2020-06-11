Hello beauties!

Can I keep the sunny days while I just fast forward to SUQQU Fall Winter 2020 Color Collection? 🙂 I’m not saying I want to skip the Summer and go directly in the rainy season, but SUQQU FW20 is stunning. I wanted to show you this collection in advance so you’ll know how to budget your finances as it will launch in less than 2 months.

Japan Launch Date – 1 August 2020 for the entire collection exception makes the new liquid lipsticks launching on 4 September 2020 | UK Launch Date – TBA at Selfridges, Harrods

SUQQU Fall Winter 2020 Color Collection

Comfort Lip Fluid (Liquid Lipstick) – New

These are launching in Japan on 4 September 2020.

This is a new entry and I’m so anxious to try a SUQQU liquid lipstick. I wish that the colors would be more bright, you know what I mean…a pink. 🙂

01 Azukiame

02 Maibeni

03 Wataichigo

04 Hanashimo

05 Oujyukuka

Designing Color Eyes – £46.00

This new SUQQU eyeshadow quad launches in Japan on 1 August 2020.

133 Tonbodama

Powder Face Compact Palette – New (16.5 g)

This new SUQQU Face Palette features four blush shades and two highlighters. The blushers come in bright shades with a super soft and blendable texture. If you want a pearly luster and delicate shine on your cheeks then you’ll enjoy the new SUQQU highlighters.

This palette is definitely the star of SUQQU Fall Winter 2020 Color Collection and it will be selling out in the same day it launches. Being a new entry and the first SUQQU cheek palette, I’m sure many of you want it in your collections.

SHADES:

Sand rose (Blush)



Berry pink (Blush)



Orange brown (Blush)



Natural pink (Blush)

Shell pearl (Highlighter)

Beige pearl (Highlighter)



Multi Glow Stick – £30.00 (8.4 g)

I’m really wondering if these are going to be the same as the SUQQU Illuminating Highlight Stick they came up with back in 2018. That one was wonderful and I even bought a back up. It was a gentle highlighter but checking back on my old review that one had 10 g while these new ones have 8.4 g so I’m guessing the price will be around £30.00 .

SHADES:

101 Clear Pink that gives depth to the skin with a highly transparent luster and delicate pearls.

102 Shiny Gold with pearl glitter that gives the skin a three-dimensional effect.

Moisture Rich Lipstick – £30.00

117 Ginshion – a rich blend of chic berry and silver pearl

118 Shuori – a rich blend of gold pearl and orange red to brighten the complexion.

119 Yuunagi – a beige and brown intermediate color that goes well with any makeup.

Tone Touch Eyes Eyeshadow

16 Somekarashi – cinnamon orange

17 Bisuou – burnt red with warm undertones

18 Momoshizuku – lustrous shell pink

105 Seisui – smoke turquoise (Limited Edition)

106 Hanagoori – a gorgeous azalea pink with silver glitter and blue fine pearls (Limited Edition)

Nail Color Polish

127 Beniame -brownie red

128 Hikarizaki – a pink pearl (sheer)