Givenchy Gemstone Temptation Fall 2020 Collection is inspired by natural stones, like marble. We get four shades of Givechy L’Interdit lip colors that will look different on everyone’s lips.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 August 2020 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

Givenchy Gemstone Temptation Fall 2020 Collection

Givenchy Gemstone Collection has the perfect dark colors with a bit of sparkle for the Autumn season. Apart from the new lip colors we also get a new Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette.

This is the highlight of Givenchy Fall 2020 makeup collection, a new lipstick that changes color according to your lips pH. It has a smooth texture with a glossy finish and fine pearls. The formula is enriched with black rose oil and beeswax to fill your lips with moisture and a comfortable feeling throughout the wear.

Givenchy L’Interdit lipsticks can be worn on their own but also a topper applied on any lipstick.

SHADES:

No.16 Noir Revella Tour – changes to a deep berry color.



No.21 Onyx Marble – multi-colored pearl glitter on a black base like a jet black onyx (Limited Edition)



No.22 Garnet Marble – deep red garnet with glittering silver pearls (Limited Edition)



No.23 Quartz Marble – quartz rose with gold pearls (Limited Edition)

A new Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette joins the existing line with a combination of dark brown, pink and purple shades which add a modern atmosphere. This new edition is No.03 but I’ll update with more details closer to the launch date.