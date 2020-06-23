Home Beauty Givenchy Gemstone Temptation Fall 2020 Collection
Beauty

Givenchy Gemstone Temptation Fall 2020 Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Givenchy Gemstone Temptation Fall 2020 Collection is inspired by natural stones, like marble. We get four shades of Givechy L’Interdit lip colors that will look different on everyone’s lips.

Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 August 2020 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Saks, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

 

Givenchy Gemstone Temptation Fall 2020 Collection

Givenchy Gemstone Collection has the perfect dark colors with a bit of sparkle for the Autumn season. Apart from the new lip colors we also get a new Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette.

Givenchy L'Interdit lipsticks collection

L’Interdit Lipstick – New

This is the highlight of Givenchy Fall 2020 makeup collection, a new lipstick that changes color according to your lips pH. It has a smooth texture with a glossy finish and fine pearls. The formula is enriched with black rose oil and beeswax to fill your lips with moisture and a comfortable feeling throughout the wear.

Givenchy L’Interdit lipsticks can be worn on their own but also a topper applied on any lipstick.

Givenchy L'Interdit lipsticks

SHADES:

  • No.16 Noir Revella Tour – changes to a deep berry color.
  • No.21 Onyx Marble – multi-colored pearl glitter on a black base like a jet black onyx (Limited Edition)
  • No.22 Garnet Marble – deep red garnet with glittering silver pearls (Limited Edition)
  • No.23 Quartz Marble – quartz rose with gold pearls (Limited Edition)

Givenchy L'Interdit lipsticks Lip Swatches

Givenchy L'Interdit lipsticks Lip Swatches

Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette – New Shade – $65.00

A new Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette joins the existing line with a combination of dark brown, pink and purple shades which add a modern atmosphere. This new edition is No.03 but I’ll update with more details closer to the launch date.

Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow Palette

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte...

MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish Available Now

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection – Lip Swatches

10 Mistakes New Content Creators Make

MAC Cosmetics The Sims 4 Collection

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection

Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes for Fall 2020

Tom Ford Lip Spark Baby & Commando Lipsticks...

Why Did I Make a Patreon Page! You...

Tom Ford ICONIC LOOK EYE AND LIP SET...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.