Hello lovelies!

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette officially opens the Holiday 2020 season with this exclusive launch. It’s available now for VIP access and will available as early access tomorrow from 7 AM for everyone else I guess.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now 48Hours VIP Early Access at CharlotteTilbury US | CharlotteTilbury UK

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette

The secret to GLOWING HOLLYWOOD EYES! Light up your eyes with 4 JEWEL-INSPIRED looks with this show-stopping eyeshadow palette featuring 12 BRAND-NEW! shades!

Darlings, light up your eyes with the precious glow of treasured jewels and gemstones! I have created four MAGICAL, JEWEL-INSPIRED eye glow looks with 12 NEW! hypnotic shades inspired by the world’s most brilliant gems, so you can GLOW with wider, brighter looking SUPERSTAR EYES from day to night!

Encased in a dazzling silver starburst case, this magical palette features the same LIGHT-AS-AIR matte and MAGICAL metallic formulas found in my globally-loved palettes, as well as TWO BRAND-NEW! soft shimmer and weightless WET-LOOK metallic formulas.

Looks:

Happy Glow

Love Glow

Dream Glow

Seduce Glow

Now it's time for a close-up look and swatches. All the shades are new and I hope these photos will help you decide if you really want this palette or not.