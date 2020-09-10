Hello lovelies!

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette officially opened the Holiday 2020 season with this exclusive launch. It launched yesterday for VIP 48 Hours Early access and you can still buy it today. But wait! Check out my LIVE SWATCHES and first impressions before you decide to shop it.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise First Impressions

Looks:

Now, do you really need to purchase this palette? That’s for you to decide after you hear my first impressions. The brand claims the palette has 12 brand new shades and two new sparkling light-play textures. So this means that even if you are a Charlotte Tilbury hardcore fan you won’t find any of these shades in her previous palettes.

Of course not the exact shades, but take a look at the LIVE SWATCHES that I posted on Instagram (make sure to swipe left to get to the video) and see if the shades are really unique. I’m pretty sure that many makeup looks and not Charlotte’s fans necessarily can recreate this palette from the shades they already have.

The palette is beautiful but not unique. My first impression is based only from my experience of swatching the shades on my hand but without using all of them on my eyes. All swatches were applied on bare skin, without any eyeshadow primer or base applied underneath. I took the photos in natural light and swatched only the matte shades in 2 layers while all the rest were one single swipe.

I was pleasantly surprised to see how well the shades swatch even on bare hand. The matte shades perform quite well, they were smooth, thin and very soft and they swatched easily without looking patchy. I wanted to add a second layer to intensify the colors a bit more. All the metallics and shimmers were swatched in a single layer. They all felt creamy, smooth and had a rich pigmentation. I really like the formula and I hope the entire palette will perform just as good on the eyes.

When swatched on my hand only the Prime shade from Seduce Glow had some fall out. All the rest stayed on well without causing any fall out for the entire hour I kept them on my hand. Even the purple shade from Dream Glow really impressed me with its pigmentation and smooth texture.

Happy Glow Shades

PRIME – copper-rose metallic

– copper-rose metallic ENHANCE – warm peach matte

– warm peach matte SMOKE – warm copper shimmer [NEW! soft shimmer light-play texture]

Love Glow Shades

PRIME – rose-gold shimmer [NEW! soft shimmer light-play texture]

– rose-gold shimmer [NEW! soft shimmer light-play texture] ENHANCE – deep-rose metallic [NEW! intense shimmer light-play texture]

– deep-rose metallic [NEW! intense shimmer light-play texture] SMOKE – deep ruby matte

Dream Glow Shades

PRIME – violet-champagne shimmer [NEW! intense shimmer light-play texture]

– violet-champagne shimmer [NEW! intense shimmer light-play texture] ENHANCE – warm violet shimmer [NEW! soft shimmer light-play texture]

– warm violet shimmer [NEW! soft shimmer light-play texture] SMOKE – amethyst metallic

Seduce Glow Shades

PRIME – bronzed-golden bronze metallic

– bronzed-golden bronze metallic ENHANCE – chocolate brown matte

– chocolate brown matte SMOKE – smokey bronze metallic

The Packaging

If you have her previous larger palette then you already know what to expect. I only have Charlotte Tilbury Instant Pillow Talk Palette (shade by shade review, live swatches) and just like I said then, the packaging is average. It looks nice but is very light and because it doesn’t have any weight to it doesn’t give me that luxury feeling that will justify the price point apart from the eyeshadows quality.

Is It Worth Buying It?

As a makeup lover, besides of being a blogger for over 12 years I know the feeling you get when you see a new pretty palette. If the color story is right up your alley then you get heat up even more. If you can recreate these shades from what you already have then you have an excuse to go and buy it. I wouldn’t still recommend it because there’s a sale going on almost every day and for sure this will show up on sale somewhere.

This is limited edition but so were her other palettes which went on sale afterwards. The formula and texture are good (swatched on my arm only) but not unique or impressive and the shades are not something that I haven’t seen before. Overall is a pretty palette but I still think is overpriced just like her other ones.

I’ll be posting a shade by shade review in a few days after I get to test the entire palette. So check back later this week for more details!