Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches & Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

The day Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection (swatches) launched I hit the store and purchased Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette along with Galatic Gold (upcoming review). I love the combination of shades from this palette but keep on reading to find out how it performs.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

UK Launch Date – in store at Selfridges but was also available on their website or via app. If you need help in purchasing the palette please DM on Instagram / via mail.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Review

Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 / £50.00 for 0.42 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette that really created a lot of excitement but also frustrations from many of those who were not able to purchase it.

Like I said the palette is still available IN STORE at Selfridges at the moment but I don’t think it will be back in stock anywhere else. So do let me know if you need any help in purchasing it!

RELATED: Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection Swatches, First Impressions

The only repromote shade in this palette is Smoked Amethyst so you get 5 new shades all together. For me personally it is a great purchase as I don’t own any Pat McGrath six pan palettes, apart from Golden Opulence Lunar New Year (review, swatches, looks) and Galatic Gold (upcoming review).

I’m not a fan of Start Wars movie so the packaging doesn’t impress me one bit but I do like the cardboard packaging and magnetic closure. Of course it doesn’t make the palette appear so luxurious like the full size palettes or even the Golden Opulence but is handy and easy to use.

The lid lays down flat which is very handy when I try to do my makeup, unlike Golden Opulence palette which has a heavy lid that doesn’t stay open.

Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

CosmiK is a light, cool toned peachy pink with a warm copper base and lots of pink-to-violet shimmer particles. It has a good color coverage, delivering a medium coverage on the lid.

The texture feels really dense, yet light but a bit difficult to pick it up with a brush. The best way to apply it and built up the color was by using my fingertips. You can try I damp brush as well which will do, but still the best adherence I had it by using my fingertips. I had very minor fall-out during the application.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

I feel that is more like a topper than can be used on top of the matte shades or any others but if you want to use it on its own you won’t get full opacity in a single swipe. It lasted on me for about nine and a half hours before it started to crease easily.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review

Venomous Void is a medium violet-berry with cool undertones and a matte finish. It had a fairly good color payoff but it wasn’t opaque in a single layer. It’s easily buildable so you can take it up to a full coverage in a second layer.

The texture was moderate between smooth and dry as I can’t say it felt really soft and smooth like her other mattes. The formula is still fine-milled and velvety while applied and adhered well onto the skin without giving any fall out during the application.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

It did kick off some powder in the pan when I picked it on the brush so make sure to tap off the excess. It was easily blendable, applied evenly and lasted on me for a bit over nine hours.

Saturnalia is a medium, reddish-copper with warm undertones and a metallic, pearly sheen with pink sparkle. It had a great color coverage, being fully opaque in a single layer with a smooth texture that glided and applied well onto the lid.

The texture is dense but easily blendable without giving any fall out during the application. I got almost 10 hours wear with this formula without fall out during the wear.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review

Smoked Amethyst is a dark purple base with fine violet and red sparkle. It had a good color coverage with a light, semi creamy texture that was easily blendable and buildable. I managed to built it up to a full opacity in two layers either by using my fingertips or a damp dense flat brush.

I noticed minor fall out after eight hours wear when I had it applied on my lower lid. Overall I got around 10 hours wear!

Odyssey is a medium-deep, plum-brownish taupe with warm undertones and a metallic finish. This is my favorite shade from the entire palette as it was not only insanely pigmented and opaque in one layer but also shifted its appearance in a different light.

The texture is super soft, creamy and buttery and applies like a dream on the lid either with a damp brush or with my fingertips. I got around 10 hours wear before noticing how it started to crease slightly.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Bronze Nebula is a medium bronze-copper with warm undertones, very fine and sparse sparkle and a metallic finish. It had a rich color with opaque pigmentation and a soft, creamy and smooth texture that applied and adhered well onto the lid.

I got more of that metallic intensity when I applied it with my fingers as the texture was a bit firm in the pan. During the application was no fall out but after almost 9 hours wear I did notice minor fall out on my cheeks.

Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Check out swatches of Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette taken on bare skin in a single layer. You can easily see that Venomous Void is the less pigmented of them all, swatched in a single layer.

Head over my Instagram for LIVE SWATCHES of Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette and make sure to swipe left for the video!

Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

Here is the look I came up with by using all the shades from Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette and I’ll be posting others on my Instagram page soon.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Divine Rose Mothership VII Palette Review

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

On my cheeks I was wearing shades from the new NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, swatches) combining both blushes and highlighter shades.

As a foundation I used Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup look) as I prefer a natural and light coverage. Check out my review as I posted several before and after photos as well as different makeup looks with different primers.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content