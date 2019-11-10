Hello lovelies!

I bought quite a lot of makeup this holiday 2019 season for review purposes but Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad was a personal shopping decision. I wanted this baby for myself along with Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad (upcoming review).

Pat McGrath products are really high quality so if you haven’t invested in one of their Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes, trying out now their Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quads is a start.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Pat McGrath, Selfridges, SEPHORA, Bergdorf Goodman

Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review

Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad ($65.00 / £60.00 for 0.2 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette part of Pat McGrath Holiday 2019 Collection, featuring four shades with a shimmer finish.

If you are into pink, gold and bronze shades with a duochrome finish then this palette is for your. It’s not a palette that can be used on its own, because it doesn’t include any matte shades. I loved pairing Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad with the matte shades from Pat McGrath Dvine Rose Palette (review, swatches, makeup look).

Overall the shades had semi-opaque pigmentation and wore well on me for about 10 hours with almost no fall out during the wear to be honest.

Antique Gold 002 is a light-medium gold with warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It has a good color payoff being almost opaque applied dry in a single layer. The texture feels firm to the touch but I had not problems picking product onto my brush (even applied dry).

I played with this shade only on the inner part of my eyelid, patted on the lid or intensified by using a dampened brush. I had minimal fall out during the application, just 2-3 bits of sparkle if I can say which was an amazing result considering how much sparkle this color has. I got around 10 hours wear with this formula with no fall out during the wear.

Astral Rose Orchid is a luminous, bright pink with warm undertones and a pinkish gold sparkle duochrome finish. I absolutely love this shade even though is not fully opaque on the lid. I was really impressed with the color payoff and adhesion to the lid even when I applied it with a dry brush.

This color is about luminosity, sparkle and shine that will brighten up your entire makeup look and add a festive, luxurious touch. The texture felt quite smooth even though when I swatched the color I slightly felt the shimmering particle. I applied it even with a dampened brush but there wasn’t too much difference from when I applied it with a dry brush.

To avoid even the minimal fall out I got on the first application, I patted on the lid and not blend it too much so I won’t lose those sparkles. This shade being more about sparkling and duochrome beautiful finish it doesn’t need that much blending. I like to apply it on top of other shades or just alone on the lid. Did I tell you it looks beautiful as a highlighter too? Or I’m just too obsessed with pink at this point. 🙂

It wore well for almost 10 hours on me with very minimal fallout, like just a few sparkle particles.

Rose Quartz 005 is a medium, pinkish plum with warm undertones and a cooler pink sparkle over a metallic finish. It had a good pigmentation applied dry but looked more intense and slightly darker when I used a dampened brush. If I want to intensify the color and give it a richer and shinier finish, then I’ll just spritz some MAC Fix + on my brush and pat it on the lid without blending it out too much.

The texture is firmly pressed in the pan but still feels smooth to the touch. It is easily buildable in a second layer and adheres well onto the skin with very minimal fallout during the application. I got an even and effortlessly application even on bare skin. It blends so easily that I didn’t have to work too much on it and I loved that I could still benefit from that sparkling metallic finish that wasn’t sheered out.

Just like the other shades, Rose Quartz 005 lasted on me for about 10 hours with very minimal fallout over time.

Beyond Bronze 003 is a medium, muted bronze with warm undertones and a gold sparkle with a pearl finish. It had a rich pigmentation looking almost opaque in a single layer. This is not only the darkest color in the pan but also the last metallic and sparkly.

This is why I like to apply this shade in the outer corner of the lid and blend it easily because it doesn’t have that intense shine like the others. I do like it because it still gives a beautiful reflection with a more luxurious golden sparkle.

The texture was smooth, actually felt a bit creamy as well, definitely the smoothest of them all. Beyond Bronze 003 took me around 10 hours without creasing and fall out during the wear.

Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Swatches

Take a look at the swatches of Pat McGrath Ritualist Roze Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad on bare skin without any eyeshadow primer or based applied previously. For Antique Gold 002 and Astral Rose Orchid I used 2 layers or color to show you they can be built to an opaque coverage.

The 2 shades in the middle were the most sparkling and intense in their metallic finishes so I like to those on the lid for a super pop of color.

Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Makeup Look

This is the look I created using Pat Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad and matte eyeshadow in Velouria from Pat McGrath Divine Rose Palette (review, swatches, photos).

I applied Velouria in the outer crease, continuing with Beyond Bronze on the outer V and taking it a bit into the crease. I patted Rose Quartz 005 on the center of the lid paired with Astral Rose Orchid which I took a bit towards the inner corner.

Last but not least I added a touch of Antique Gold 002 quite close to my tear dot but making it sure not to bring it on my water line.

I took these photos under a natural light but that day wasn’t that sunny in London. On my lips I’m wearing Pat McGrath MatteTrance Cristy Lipstick (review, swatches, photos) paired with Pat McGrath Buff Lip Pencil (review, swatches).

I was so pleasantly surprised to see how easy it is to use Pat Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad as it took me less than 10 min to the eye makeup. The shades were so easily blendable that I didn’t require too much work and swirling of my brush.

A quick update of me wearing Pat Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad after 3-4 hours. The colors are still intense, the makeup looks perfect just like my foundation. I used Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, before & after photos).

Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9.5

Application 10

Longevity 9.5

Packaging 10 9.7 Average Score