Hello beauties!

Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad could be your ideal holiday palette or just your first eyeshadow quad that will get you addicted to this brand.

I purchased both this quad and Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad (review) because they were my kinda of shades and being quads the price was more forgiving. This brand is pricey, I won’t hide that, but the quality is there, not to mention the elegant, stylish packaging that so many brand have cut out.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Pat McGrath, Selfridges, SEPHORA, Bergdorf Goodman

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review

Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad ($65.00 / £60.00 for 0.2 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette part of Pat McGrath Holiday 2019 Collection, featuring four warm shades with a shimmer and metallic finishes.

This palette doesn’t feature one single matte eyeshadow so is not the ideal palette to wear it on is on, but it does have the right shades and formula for a festive, glam and sophisticated look. If you want a holiday makeup look then Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral is your eyeshadow quad.

I feel that Astral Gold was the less pigmented shade of them all and has a different texture and formula. It works beautifully as a topper layered over other shades to give that extra sparkle.

Astral Gold Allure is a light, luminous gold with warm undertones and a strong sparkling finish. It had an intense shine with a semi-opaque pigmentation applied dry but used with a damp brush it gave more coverage.

I love this shade not for its pigmentation but for its high intense sparkling finish that just gives a festive look to the entire makeup. It applies well dry but for this shade I do prefer to use a damp brush rather than my fingertip. A lot of sparkle will remain on my fingertip so I find it easier to apply it evenly with a brush. Just patting motions without trying to blend it too much so you won’t loose that intensity.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation Review, Swatches, Before & After Photos from 3 Different Days

Just put it on top of any other shades for a twinkling effect. During the application I had minimal fallout when applied dry and almost no fallout applied wet or with my fingertip. It wore well on me for about 9 hours with very minor fallout.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Blitz Bordeaux is a deep-dark, muted red with warm undertones, subtle pink sparkle and a pearly sheen. It had a good color payoff being easily buildable to an opaque coverage in two layers applied dry. Pat suggests applying this shade with a damp brush for a more intense color payoff which is exactly what you will get.

The texture was smooth and creamy to the touch and adhered well even on bare skin. It applied evenly and blended out easily, wearing for around nine hours of me without creasing.

Blitz Brown is a deep, dark chocolate brown leaning a bit towards a warm bronze with an intense pearly finish. It had an amazing color payoff and looked opaque applied dry in a single layer. You can use a damp brush but I didn’t distinguish too much of a different between dry and wet application to be honest as this shade had a great pigmentation from the start.

The texture felt incredibly smooth, silky and creamy to the touch, just the same as Bronze Gold 003. It adheres well even on bare skin, applies evenly and blends so easily. After nine and a half hours wear it started to fade noticeably.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

RELATED: Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review

Bronze Gold 003 is a bright, medium copper with strong, warm undertones and a high metallic finish. The pigmentation was rich, with a great color payoff and looking opaque in a single layer. The formula is very soft and smooth with a cream-like texture that blended effortlessly across the lid.

It applied evenly, without any fall out and wore well on me for a bit over nine hours. I noticed it started to show subtle signs of creasing after eight a half hours wear.

Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review

I took these swatches on bare skin without any primer applied and in a single layer, except Astral Gold Allure for which I used two layers.

You can easily see how Astral Gold Allure has more sparkle and glitter while the last shade Bronze Gold 003 is more metallic. The entire eyeshadow quad represents a beautiful transition from shimmer to metallic.

Check out the video with LIVE SWATCHES of my Instagram and make sure you are following me for the latest news and a preview of the products I’ll be reviewing on the blog.

Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Makeup Look

Stay tuned for photos of my makeup look inspired by this quad. I will upload them later today as I’m hoping for a better weather and a bit of sun which I didn’t have in any of the days when I worn this quad. I preferred not to post those photos because the natural lighting was terrible.

Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9.5

Application 10

Longevity 9.5

Packaging 10 9.7 Average Score