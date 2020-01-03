Hello sweeties!

I’ve been playing with Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette for a few days now as I’m sure you’ve already a few makeup looks on my Instagram page. This is a new eyeshadow quad part of Chanel Desert Dream Spring 2020 Collection which is already available for purchase.

The early release got me by surprise as little as I wasn’t expecting it right before Christmas so this eyeshadow quad is all that I purchased so far.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Chanel, Nordstrom– January 2020 at Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette Review

I bought Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 2g / 0.07 oz) the second it launched, not because I needed another warm toned quad but because something about it really made me look forward to Spring.

The quad features two medium tones to colour and contour, a deep shadow to intensify and a light shade to highlight. All the shades were vibrant, pigmented and had a soft, smooth texture that was easy to work with. The finishes range from matte to satin and shimmer which allows this palette to be used on if you like.

Chanel No.1 is a medium mauvy brown with slightly warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a good color payoff, being easily builable to full opacity. The texture was soft and smooth but even tough was a bit dusty in the pan it applied and adhered well onto the lid without any fall out during the application. I had around nine and a half hours wear before starting to fade slightly.

Chanel No.2 is light-medium, beige taupe with slightly cool undertones and fine silver shimmer with a satin finish. It had a great color coverage in a single layer being opaque and rich pigmented. The texture was smooth, soft and applied easily and evenly without any fall out.

It was easily blendable and worked well applied even with a dry brush but I also used my fingertips or a damp brush for more intensity. I took me around nine a half hours wear without any creasing.

Chanel No.3 is dark, rosy-brown with a warm toned base, very fine shimmer and a satin finish. It had excellent pigmentation with an opaque color coverage and a smooth texture. The application went on easily, no fall out and easily blendable. The texture feels so incredible soft and creamy to the touch.

This color is perfect to give more depth to your makeup look or create a beautiful brown smoky eye. I had around nine hours wear with this shade before it started to slowly fade away.

Chanel No.4 is a light coral with warm undertones, fine gold shimmer and a finish that was between shimmer and soft metallic. It had fantastic pigmentation, delivering a rich color with a smooth and soft texture.

It feels really soft and creamy to the touch, applies and blends easily without any fall out during the application. I love to apply this shade with a damp brush to get more intensity out of it and get that elegant shimmery effect. In terms of long lasting I had around nine and a half hours wear before it started to slightly fade.

Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette Swatches & Live Swatches

Here you can see the swatches of Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette applied on bare skin in a single layer. They are pigmented like I said but still manage to keep a soft appearance which makes this quad ideal for a Spring makeup.

I also posted LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram of Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette if you want to check them out. Just make sure to swipe left for the video!

Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

This was the first look I created with this palette but also added a bit of sparkle from Tati Beauty Texture Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette (ucpoming review) on the lid. I was going out with friends for the night so I felt I needed a bit of sparkle.

Here’s a close up where you can see how the well the colors blend together and look quite natural.

On my lips I’m wearing Guerlain Chamade (164) Rouge Automatique Lipstick (review, swatches) in a warm, coraly-red shade which really warms up my entire complexion. I rarely go for red lips but this one really felt part of this look.

This one right here is the first look I’ve created using Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette. On my cheeks I’m wearing shades from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, swatches, looks) which is a Spring 2020 makeup release.

What do you guys think of this makeup look. I personally like it a lot and I do think is day appropriate, even for work if you wish. 🙂

