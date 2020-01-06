Hello lovelies!
The day Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection (swatches) launched I hit the store and purchased Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette along with Dark Galaxy Palette (review). I love the combination of shades from this palette but keep on reading to find out how it performs.
Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!
UK / U.S. Launch Date – in store at Selfridges but was also available on their website or via app. If you need help in purchasing the palette please DM on Instagram / via mail.
Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Review
Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 / £50.00 for 0.42 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette, part of the Star Wars Collection which created a lot of hot among the fans. If you are a Pat fan you know this launch was crazy with launch dates being postponed, products selling out super fast online, as well as re-stocks and VIP sales for some of the lucky ones.
Dark Galaxy vs Galatic Gold
Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review
Galactic Gold is a light true gold with warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It had an intense color payoff being almost an opaque coverage in a single layer. It adhered well on the skin without any fall out during the application.
The formula is very smooth and creamy but it feels a bit dense in the pan without giving any problems during the application. It worked well applied with a damp brush or with my fingertips for a more metallic sheen. It was easily blendable and wore on me for about 10 hours before creasing slightly.
Bronze is a medium copper with light, warm undertones and a very soft metallic finish. It had a rich and intense color being opaque in a single swipe with a creamy and smooth texture.
It applied and adhered well onto the skin, being easily blendable and giving no fall out. I got close to 10 hours wear before it started to faint slightly.
Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Swatches
Here is how Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette swatches on bare skin. I swatched each shade in a single layer and the colors were intense, rich and very smooth and creamy to the touch.
Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look
I was running late when I created this makeup look so I had to do everything in less than 10 minutes. I’ll be uploading more looks on my Instagram Page everytime I’ll be using this palette. The shades were so easily blendable that took me just a few minutes to create the entire look.