The day Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection (swatches) launched I hit the store and purchased Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette along with Dark Galaxy Palette (review). I love the combination of shades from this palette but keep on reading to find out how it performs.

Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Review

Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 / £50.00 for 0.42 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette, part of the Star Wars Collection which created a lot of hot among the fans. If you are a Pat fan you know this launch was crazy with launch dates being postponed, products selling out super fast online, as well as re-stocks and VIP sales for some of the lucky ones.

Those who were not able to buy it, please keep in mind that is still available IN STORE at Selfridges at the moment but I don’t think it will be back in stock anywhere else. So do let me know if you need any help in purchasing it!

I mentioned before that I’m not a Star Wars fan so the packaging of Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette doesn’t impress me. The palette comes in a sturdy, cardboard packaging with a large mirror inside and a magnetic closure.

Those of you who are hardcore fans are probably not pleased with three repromotes shades included in this palette but I also know many of you like to collect on her eyeshadow palettes.

That being said, for me the fact that Galatic Gold hosts 3 repromotes and 3 new shades was not an issue since I don’t own any of her full size palettes, except Divine Rose Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches, makeup looks).

Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette features six shimmer shades, unlike Dark Galaxy which had a matte eyeshadow. So basically you can use the palette on its own if you don’t mind only shimmer shades, like I did when I created the makeup look bellow. Otherwise you need to pair this palette with another with matte eyeshadows.

Dark Galaxy vs Galatic Gold

Compared to Dark Galaxy, I must admit I was impressed by the quality of the eyeshadows as they felt more buttery and creamy. I still prefer the colors from Dark Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette but I have to admit Galatic Gold Palette performed a little bit better. 🙂 The eyeshadow had a great color coverage, looking more intense and performing much better compared to Dark Galaxy shades.

Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review Galactic Gold is a light true gold with warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It had an intense color payoff being almost an opaque coverage in a single layer. It adhered well on the skin without any fall out during the application. The formula is very smooth and creamy but it feels a bit dense in the pan without giving any problems during the application. It worked well applied with a damp brush or with my fingertips for a more metallic sheen. It was easily blendable and wore on me for about 10 hours before creasing slightly. Bronze is a medium copper with light, warm undertones and a very soft metallic finish. It had a rich and intense color being opaque in a single swipe with a creamy and smooth texture. It applied and adhered well onto the skin, being easily blendable and giving no fall out. I got close to 10 hours wear before it started to faint slightly.

Violet Void is a dark purple base with cool undertones and pink and light violet micro-sparkle. It was quite pigmented being nearly opaque in a single pass. The texture was smooth, soft and applied well even on bare skin, being easily blendable.

I got around 10 hours wear before it started to fade slightly and some minor fall out throughout the wear.

Corruption is a medium-dark, reddish plum with warm undertones and a pink shift with a metallic finish. It was rich and pigmented being fully opaque in a single pass. The texture was dense but still felt smooth and was easily to apply and blend. It worked really well applied with a damp brush but also with my fingertips.

I had it on for around 10 hours without any fall out but I did noticed the color started to lose its intensity.

Electron is a light purple violet with warm pink undertones and reddish base with some pink to violet shimmer. It’s such a beautiful and interesting color as it changes its appearance depends on how the light hits.

In some angles it looks like a bright violet while in others turns more to a pinkish sparkle with a reddish base. For me it’s definitely the most interesting color in the palette with a soft and smooth texture that felt more loosely pressed into the pan. It applied and blend easily while it was easy to apply it with damp flat brush to bright out that duo chrome sparkle finish.

The pigmentation was good overall, being nearly opaque in a single swipe. I got around 10 hours wear without fall out throughout wear.

Gold Standard is a bright, medium-dark gold with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It was rich, pigmented and swatched nearly opaque in a single layer. I won’t be using this shade that often as this type of gold is not really my speed but I do have to say it looks pretty layered on top of other shades as well.

The consistency was creamy but dense, not exactly to firmly pressed in the pan but very easy to pick up on the brush and apply it across the lid. It adhered well onto the skin and blended easily without fall out during the application. You can get more of that metallic finish if you apply it with a damp brush or by using your fingertips but even with a flat dry brush you get enough pigmentation. I got around 10 hours wear with this formula.

Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Swatches Here is how Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette swatches on bare skin. I swatched each shade in a single layer and the colors were intense, rich and very smooth and creamy to the touch.

Pat McGrath Galatic Gold Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look I was running late when I created this makeup look so I had to do everything in less than 10 minutes. I’ll be uploading more looks on my Instagram Page everytime I’ll be using this palette. The shades were so easily blendable that took me just a few minutes to create the entire look.

Here’s a more close-up photo so ou can see it better. Maybe I should have blended more the Violet Viod on my lid but I applied a touch of Electron on top and tried to difuse it with Corruption. 🙂

I’m wearing Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup look) as I prefer a natural coverage. In my review you can see several before and after photos as well as different makeup looks with different primers.

