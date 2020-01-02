Hello beauties!

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette launched in London on 26 December, boxing day which is one of the most busy days of the year when it comes to shopping. I had to have this palette, therefore I sent my brother to Selfridges to pick it up for me. Since that day Pat McGrath fans were going crazy to get their hands on this palette which is launching later today on Pat’s website.

US / International Launch Date – 2 January 2020 at Pat McGrath | UK Launch Date – in store at Selfridges but was also available on their website or via app | soon at SEPHORA

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette Review

I don’t own many Pat McGrath eyeshadow palettes so Golden Opulence came as a natural choice for me as I do like the combo of nudes with a pop of gold. The shades are new so even though you are a hardcore fan, you won’t see repromotes in this palette.

The red packaging with fine shimmer makes this palette absolutely beautiful so even I who turn to run away from red colors, I do give all the credit to its beauty. Unfortunately there’s one downsize of this packaging which that once you open the lid it won’t stay open on its own.

It was super hard to photograph, because the lid is quite heavy and shuts down immediately if I take my hand from it. That’s why I’m having a hard time whenever I’m using the palette. I have to hold it in one hand while I’m picking up eyeshadows with my brush.

If you do buy this palette and find a more easy way to use this palette, please let me know. 🙂

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Eternal Opulence is a soft champagne peach with warm undertones and metallic finish. It had a great color coverage being opaque in a single layer. The texture was smooth, finely-milled and very soft to the touch. It applied evenly and blended so easily with my fingertips or a brush.

I wore this shade as a highlighter on my brow bone but also on my cheeks as you’ll see in the makeup looks bellow. I had around 10 hours wear before it started to fade slightly.

Tranquility is a medium, warm brown with a matte finish. It had opaque pigmentation with a great coverage that applied and blended easily. It adhered well on the skin, having a soft consistency which felt a but dusty in the pan but caused me no fall-out. I got bit over nine hours wear before it started to fade away.

Lotus Luxe is a medium, reddish-pink with a warm undertone base and cool-toned pink sparkle overall. This shade is my favorite from the entire palette as it has a dense texture but it still felt soft when applied. It had a great color coverage, being opaque in one layer. I got more intensity when I applied it with my fingertips but also great results when I used a damp brush.

I love the fine gold and pink sparkle that give this shade such an elegant touch. On terms of long lasting I can say I got around 10 hours wear noticing some minor fall out after 8 hours.

Prosperity is a dark, reddish-brown with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had a great color payoff and pigmentation with a texture that felt lightly dusty but still smooth to the touch. It applied and adhered well even on bare skin without fall out during the application.

For me this shade was so pigmented from the start that I went on with a blending brush and using tapping motions at first to set the color in place. It was easily blendable and wore well on me for over nine hours before I started noticing signs of fading.

Moon Phase is a deep, copper-rosy-brown with warm undertones and a metallic finish. It was so pigmented, rich and creamy to the touch without giving me fall out during the application. I almost fell in love with its buttery and soft formula which applied like a dream when I used my fingertips.

It works well and adheres beautifully on the skin even when applied with a damp brush and gives fantastic pigmentation. You don’t need to much from this product to make it show on the lids. I took me close to 10 hours before it started fading. I wore this shade 2 times, the last time being for over 14 hours so I did saw some slightly signs of creasing.

Gold Fortune is an intense, deep gold with yellow undertones and a metallic sheen. It had a great color payoff with an opaque coverage even in a single layer. It applied well even on bare skin, blended easily and gave no fall out during the application.

The texture feels creamy and soft to the touch which made me prefer applying it with my fingertips over the lid but it worked beautifully even with a dry brush. It took me close to 10 hours wear without creasing but with some minor fall out.

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Here are Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette swatches on bare skin in a single layer. I didn’t apply any eyeshadow primer so I can show you the real pigmentation of the shades.

Don’t forget that I posted LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram of Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette about a week ago, right after I bought the palette. Just make sure to swipe left so you can see the video!

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Look

I wore this makeup look using Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette on New Year’s Eve. I used all the shades in the palette an even applied Eternal Opulence as a highlighter on my cheeks, as well as on my brow bone.

Here is a close-up photo so you can have a better look. On my lips I was wearing Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excesses Glassy Gloss in No.104 Berry Sorbet. They recently just released this new lip line and I did an unboxing two days ago on #igtv video on Instagram.

I also used several other products from Rouge Bunny Rouge which you can see in the same video, as the foundation, loose powder and even liquid highlighter over which I applied Pat McGrath Eternal Opulence from our palette right here.

This photo was taken after 10 hours wear, around 11 PM when I only applied a red shade (No.105 Red Velvet Tart) of RBR Glassy Gloss on my lips.

You can see the eyeshadows still look great, no creasing but up close I did notice so minor fall out from two of the shades.

