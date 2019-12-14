Hello beauties!

Today Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection launched so I was very excited to purchase the two new 6 pan eyeshadow palettes as they were the only ones I wanted from this collection. As soon as I woke up, I just showered and quickly dressed without putting on any makeup as I was in a hurry to Selfridges to get my hands on those palettes.

UK Launch Date – 19 December 2019 exclusive to Selfridges (may be only in stores)| U.S. / International – 26 December 2019 at Pat McGrath

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection First Impressions

I was interested in getting only the two 6 pan palettes as they were the only ones with new shades among the repromote ones. The Decadence Mothership Palette is just the same palette packaging nicely in a limite edition Star Wars Packaging.

So when I arrived at the Pat McGrath counter at Selfridges, I was shocked to hear the launch date was postponed till 19 December so it will coincide with the movie premiere. To be honest I’m not a big fan of Star Wars series, even though I used to watch it as a child, so I was excited only for this makeup collection. I felt instant sadness to be honest as I would have known I would have ordered them only to begin with, benefit also from 10% OFF on Pat McGrath website (code: VIP10).

At least I got to see the palettes in person as they were displayed there but without having any available to sell. I swatched both palettes and they really swatched so smooth and felt so soft to the touch.

The only two shades that didn’t swatch fully opaque and I had to use two layers were Cosmik and Venomous Void from Dark Galaxy Palette. They are both new shades as in this palette the only repromote is the black shade Smoked Amethyst.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Ritualistic Rose Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Venomous Void was the only matte in the Dark Galaxy Palette and didn’t swatch quite smoothly and evenly in a single layer. I’m really curious to see how it works on the lid because I had previous experiences with Pat’s matte shadow that applied like a dream on the lid but didn’t swatch so flawlessly on my hand.

I was planning on getting the palettes from her website as soon as I was home but some guests came up and the palettes were sold out already. 🙁

At least I put my name on the waiting list at Selfridges and I was already No.47 this morning so I do hope they can stock them on Monday and have a miracle happen that they will be able to sale them before 19th December.

The thing was that not even three MUAs that I’ve asked were 100% sure on the 19 December date and they give me small hopes that if they will get the palettes earlier I’ll be able to shop them earlier as well. Fingers crossed!

RELATED: Pat McGrath Iconic Illumination Blitz Astral Eyeshadow Quad Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection Swatches

Here are the swatches of Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Palette. Except the first two shades which I was telling you about earlier, all the rest have swatched like a dream in a single layer. Check out my LIVE SWATCHES of Pat McGrath Start Wars Collection on my Instagram page. Make sure to swipe left for the two videos of the palettes.

Even though the colors in Pat McGrath Galactic Gold Palette are not all among my favorites, they swatched better than the ones from Dark Galaxy. These golds are beautiful, so buttery, soft and creamy to the touch and they swatch like a dream in a single layer. Just look at that color payoff.

RELATED: Pat McGrath Divine Rose Mothership VII Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Again you have Live Swatches on my Instagram for this palette as well. I will definitely buy both palettes so expect reviews once I get my hands on them. 🙂 Make sure you are following me on Instagram so you’ll know when I got them and also to keep updated, especially if you are living in London.

I know many of you got to shop these palettes today so if you’ll get them before I can buy them in store do please share your thoughts with me. You can always write me a quick DM on Instagram. 🙂