NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers: Orgasm, Mississippi Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

I know lip products are the least appropriate makeup items for this current situation but I still picked up two shades of NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers in Orgasm and Mississippi. These are permanent shades so you can look for them anytime. I’ve always been a gloss fanatic who loves intense shine on the lips and curious to try the famous Orgasm shade.

U.S. / UK – Now at NARS, Nordstrom, Sephora, ULTA

NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers Review

NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers ($26.00 for 0.17 oz.) come in a variety of shades with a mirror-like shine and moisturizing feel. I choose some intense colors and I was expecting insane pigmentation with a comfortable feel. The texture was quite thick for Orgasm and moderately tackiness for Mississippi.

The lip lacquers come with a doe-footed applicator made of two distinct sides: one which features a reservoir to deposit the color and the orther to evenly distribute the formula. I tried only two shades so I cannot speak about the entire range, but oh my these were not evenly distributed colors.

If you have thinner lips the product that you’ll pick up on the applicator may be too much for you so make sure to wipe off some of it. For me it had the right amount of product for a single application and I didn’t needed more for the Orgasm shade but for Mississippi I had to pick up some more product.

The formula is quite long lasting for a gloss and I got around five hours wear.

NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers Live Swatches

Here are the swatches applied in a single layer for NARS Orgasm Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer and in two layers for Mississippi. If you want LIVE SWATCHES then head over to this Instagram Post.

NARS Orgasm Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer Review

NARS Orgasm Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer ($26.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a bright, pink-coral with gold shimmer and a shiny, almost metallic sheen. It had semi-opaque color coverage in a single pass with a very intense mirror-like finish and a wet look effect. The color is very intense but the formula is creamy, quite thick and settled into my lip lines.

Because the texture is quite thick it doesn’t apply so easily and evenly across the lips. I had to work it to even out the color. I felt it was tacky and everytime I pressed my lips against eachother I could feel this sensation which wasn’t too comfy for me. Apparently NARS doesn’t describe the consistency as being tacky or moderately tacky so I was suprised when I apply it and swatch it.

Overall the color doesn’t apply evenly in a single pass and you can see there are areas where is super intense and others where it has a semi-opaque coverage. I was really expecting an even color, at least with a second layer.

NARS Mississippi Vinyl Lip Lacquers Review

NARS Mississippi Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers ($26.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a rich, deep-dark plum with cool undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque color coverage in a single pass. I tried to even out the color and applied a second layer but the color didn’t turn even or opaque.

The texture is creamy, slightly thicker but definitely not that thick as the Orgasm shade. I found that with a second layer, the color was hardly manageable and I got not only an uneven coverage but also lines and patches. The consisteny is moderately tacky, definitely doesn’t feel as tacky as the Orgasm shade but still not totally comfy for me.

In terms of long lasting the color stayed put for almost six hours with a slightly moisturizing feel throughout the wear. It’s a beautiful rich, seductive and mysterious shade but the fact that looks patchy and sinks into lip lines is a no for me.

I like the overall intense shine and wet-lips effect but this color won’t be wearable for me unless I apply a good base underneath. I tried applying it on top of a dark berry lipstick or after I filled my line with a dark lip pencil. Like this it was more wearable but I just feel that it’s not worth the effort. 🙂

NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers Makeup Look

I used Benefit POREfessional Primer (not the gel formula) and then I went on with Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches). To set everything in place I used Rouge Bunny Rouge Loose Powder.

On the cheeks I’ve applied the peach shade from SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 (review) and on top of that just blended a bit of Natasha Denona I Need A Nude Glow Highlighter (review, live swatches).

Obviously on the eyes I played only with the shades from SUQQU Holiday Eyeshadow Palette. For this look I choose to wear the four shades from the left side of the palette, imagining a quad. I took advantage of the purple shade in the quad which you definitely must apply wet to get more pigmenation out of it. I lined my eyes using Antonym Cosmetics Eye Pencil in Brown (upcoming review).

As usual my mascara is Shiseido Imperial Ink Lash Mascara. This is the only mascara I’ve been using lately and until I’ll finish it I don’t plan on opening a new mascara. I’m set on finishing some of the products before opening new ones. 🙂

To get these juicy lips I used NARS Orgasm Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer.

