Bobbi Brown Ni Ni Collection Holiday 2020

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

We have more products launching this season and its Bobbi Brown Ni Ni Collection that just became available. Basically this is a capsule collection with best selling shades in a limited festive Holiday packaging. Keep reading for more info!

Bobbi Brown Ni Ni Collection

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bobbi Brown | Japan Launch Date – 13 November 2020

 

Bobbi Brown Ni Ni Collection Holiday 2020

Luxe Eye Quad (Day-to-night eye palette) – Limited Edition – $55.00

Light up your look with this lustrous NYC-inspired eye palette created with our brand ambassador Ni Ni. Layer the multidimensional, pigment-rich shadows to make eyes shine day and night.

Shades included:

  • Overheated
  • Moonstone
  • Heat Ray
  • Metal Rose

All the shades from this palette are already available as monos and are permanent so please make sure to check your collection as you may already have them. Check out SWATCHES in this Instagram post.

Bobbi Brown Ni Ni Luxe Eyeshadow Palette

Mini Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition – $25.00

This high-impact, light-reflective powder gives skin shimmering rosy highlights, plus it comes in a go-anywhere mini mirrored compact.

  • Pink Glow ultra-reflective, rosy illuminator.

This is the best selling shade of Bobbi Brown so they released it several time in different packaging as a limited edition. I bought it at least 3 times, last being this year as the Pink Glow Flower Girl NYC edition (review, swatch, makeup look). I also had the mini, limited edition shade and review it.

Sheer Finish Pressed Powder – Limited Edition – $42.00

A pressed powder that sets and perfects foundation for a smooth, flawless finish. This sheer powder with Vitamin E, is 100% oil-free and oil-absorbing, with comfortable wear. Comes with a Powder Puff.

Only six shades are available in this collection.

Bobbi Brown Ni Ni Collection Highlighter Powder

