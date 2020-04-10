NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review, Swatches

Hello beauties!

As you well know NARS Bronzing Summer 2020 Collection was released last week and the new NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna was the only product on my wish-list. The limited edition packaging hosts actually the famous shade of Laguna bronzer in a jumbo size to last you all Summer long and even more.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at at NARS, NORDSTROM, SAKS, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, | soon at Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review

I know Laguna shade is a repromote one so if you already have it and you are not a makeup collector then I don’t see the point in buying this new release. But if you are already familiar with NARS Laguna bronzer and you are almost hitting pan then checking out this jumbo size NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder is really worth it.

For makeup collectors and NARS fanatics this piece is for sure on their wishlist as I can’t deny the beauty of this compact case and the golden overspray on the bronzer. I purchased this bronzer myself through a personal shopper just because it was released exclusively in U.S. Makeup lovers in Europe are still waiting for this launch so my review can provide helpful.

NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna

NARS (Laguna) Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna ($45.00 for 0.56 oz / 16 g) is a light to medium brown, very warm undertones and a pearl finish with a golden overspray. It’s a permanent bronzer shade that is now released in a jumbo size limited edition packaging.

After the first or second application the overspray will disappear and you will be left with a golden brown with golden pearl throughout so definitely not a completely matte shade.

The formula was very thin with a firm consistency, that felt almost chalky and very dry to me. I wished for a more soft bronzer that I would be able to pick up easily but in this case I had to swirl my brush a couple of time to get an even amount of product onto my brush.

Those with fair and light skin tones may comply with this type of bronzer as you can build up the pigmentation easily but even so I wasn’t impressed due to the firmness and powderness in the pan.

I found that a firmer brush was the best tool for me even though it took some effort to blend out the color on my skin and get that diffuses, sunkissed effect. It didn’t emphasize my skin texture and didn’t look muddy or orange but I wasn’t that comfortable with the effort during the application.

In terms of long lasting I’m quite satisfied as it took me over seven hours wear before fading noticeably.

NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Swatches

Here you can check swatches of NARS (Laguna) Paradise Found Bronzing Powder with overspray and afterwards and you will notice that it won’t become a flat matte shade. So it will give you a bit of a luminosity and healthy looking skin if that’s what you are after.

Unfortunately I’m not seeing myself reaching out for this bronzer too much as it’s not my cup of tea and I may even list it in a future blog sale on Instagram. So if you are from Europe and you are interested then keep an eye on my Instagram stories.

I’m more satisfied with NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, swatches, makeup look) which I keep close-by and reach out for quite often. 🙂

