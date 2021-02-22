Hermes Rose Epice, Rose, Rouge Amazone Satin Lipsticks Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

I promised I’ll try more Hermes lipsticks and especially their satin formula so here you have my latest purchases. I bought Hermes Rose Epice, Rose and Rouge Amazone Satin Lipsticks and I’ve been enjoying them for the past few days. I have shade by shade review, live swatches and video tutorials of three makeup looks. Keep on reading!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK – Now at Nordstrom, Harrods, SAKS, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus, John Lewis

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hermes Rose Epice, Rose, Rouge Amazone Satin Lipsticks Review

Hermes lipsticks ($67.00 / £58.00 for 3.5 g/ 0.12 oz) are very luxurious but also extremely pricey. I see them more as collectors items and I know they are not easily affordable for many beauty enthusiasts. Last year I bought several shades in matte finishes with the promise to try the satin formula someday.

I stepped out of my comfort zone and purchased three Hermes Satin Lipsticks shades that I wouldn’t usually wear. You know I’m crazy over pinks and nude shades are my second favorite so I wanted to try and review something different for you. The colors are bright, rich and pigmented but not all of them have an opaque coverage in a single layer.

The formula is creamy, glides easily and evenly across the lips without sinking into lip lines. I like the natural sheen that all these shades provide and makes my lips appear more plumed and juicy. Is not an overpowering sheen but just a subtle one that will linger on the lips for hours but fade away once you have a meal.

In terms of long lasting I can count on these lipsticks for a little over 6 hours or even longer if I don’t have a meal in the meantime. They don’t dry out the lips and the feel comfortable and creamy throughout the wear.

THE PACKAGING

Hermes charges a lot of its lipsticks but the attention to detail they put in the packaging is really high. From the white box itself to the small orange box and canvas pouch, it’s all luxury from beginning to end. These pieces were designed by Pierre Hardy and don’t forget they are not only functional but refillable.

The lacquered lipstick cases, polished and brushed metal have a magnetic closure and a quite the weight which makes them feel sturdy and luxurious feeling. I know these details are something that beauty collectors and luxury lovers surely appreciate.

Hermes Rose Epice, Rose, Rouge Amazone Satin Lipsticks Live Swatches

Here you have swatches of each of these shades but I also have LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram. The colors are rich, bright and intense but not all of them are opaque in a single swipe.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hermes Rose Epice Satin Lipstick Review, Lip Swatches & Makeup Look

Hermes Rose Epice (21) Satin Lipstick ($67.00 / £58.00 for 3.5 g/ 0.12 oz) is a medium, muted rose terracotta with neutral, soft warm undertones and a satin, natural sheen. It had a great color payoff being almost opaque in a single swipe. The natural shine that it gives on top of the satin finish it just makes lips appear juicy and plump.

RELATED: Hermes Rose Boise Matte Lipstick Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

In two layers reaches full opacity with a soft, creamy formula that feels lightweight on the lips. It glides easily and evenly across the lips without emphasizing lip lines or texture. The shiny satin finish gives luminosity while the color is rich, vibrant and intense. It’s a warm shade that it’s perfect for Spring but also does look like a casual, universal flattering shade.

You can see in the close-up photo that it doesn’t emphasizes or sink into the lip lines. It also feels very comfortable throughout the wear and has a creamy feel.

On me it lasted for about six hours, without feeling dry throughout the wear and without leaving a stain behind.

Hermes Rose Epice Satin Lipstick Makeup Look

I know you’ve seen this makeup look before on a previous review of mine where I went all pink. A bit too extreme? 🙂 Perhaps, but this lip color warms up the entire look.

FACE

Dr Hedison CC Cream

La Mer Powder (review, swatch, photos)

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hermes Rose Satin Lipstick Review, Lip Swatches & Makeup Look

Hermes Rose (40) Satin Lipstick ($67.00 / £58.00 for 3.5 g/ 0.12 oz) is a vibrant, medium coral with warm undertones and a satin luminous finish. It had a good color payoff in a single layer but not fully opaque. It glided easily across the lips without tugging. Up close you can see some lines left by the color which, not evenly applied but not noticeably from a normal distance. The natural and luminous sheen of this color is able to hide these tiny imperfections.

RELATED: Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipsticks Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

The color is very vivid, joyful and vibrant, exactly the kind of shade I’d wear during Spring and Summer. It’s a bit warm toned for a my taste I can tell you that but it warms up my complexion instantly and gives me a fresh appearance. The formula is fine, rich and creamy and feels comfortable on the lips throughout the wear.

It doesn’t empasize lip lines and lasts well on me for about 6 hours without leaving a stain behind or any sense of dryness.

Hermes Rose Satin Lipstick Makeup Look

You’ve seen me wearing this makeup look before when I reviewed the new MAC Black Cherry Blushes. Perhaps not the best lip color to go with this makeup look considering the pink and soft nude shades of the eye makeup. I know!

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hermes Rouge Amazone Satin Lipstick Review, Lip Swatches & Makeup Look

Hermes Rouge Amazone (75) Satin Lipstick ($67.00 / £58.00 for 3.5 g/ 0.12 oz) is a medium, brick red with warm undertoned and a luminous satin finish. It had excellent pigmentation in a single swipe being fully opaque on the lips. The color is rich, intense and was inspired by the ceremonial harnesses created by Hermes in 1894 for the white horses of the Chinese Empress Cixi.

It has the same rich, thin and creamy consistency that feels comfortable and slightly hydrating on the lips throughout the wear. The luminous natural sheen helps lips appear more juicy, fresh and plumed. The formula doesn’t sink into lip lines, nor emphasizes lip texture so I’m trully recommending it especially to those who are thin or dry lips.

It just leaves the lips supple and conditioned with a sheen that lasts for hours but fades away once you had a meal. On me it wore well for about six and half hours leaving a very soft stain behind. I want to mention that the color fades gradually and evenly so it doesn’t look patchy towards the end. Also my lips felt soft and smooth without any dryness feeling.

Hermes Rouge Amazone Satin Lipstick Makeup Look

For this look I used quite a few new products that you’ll be seeing me review in the upcoming days. My phone is really at the end of its life so in that day I had to take photos and film with another phone. The light is a bit strange too, sorry for this.

FACE

Dr Hedison CC Cream

La Mer Powder (review, swatch, photos)

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content