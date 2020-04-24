Hello sweeties!

Seeing Guerlain Brazilian Club Summer 2020 Makeup Collection really brightens my day as the products are so colorful and really bring in the summer vibe. The collection features a new Meteorites Perles variation along with an XXL bronzer and blusher.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – May 2020 in SAKS, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain Brazilian Club Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Les Meteorites Brazilian Fizz – Limited Edition – £46.50

For Summer 2020 Guerlain gives the classic Meteorites Powder Pearls a pair of new clothes in a new warm apricot and gold shades. The packaging wears a tropical woven totem coat while the powder spheres are mostly in warm shades.

Brazilian Fizz – green, lavender, peach, pink

RELATED: Guerlain Les Meteorites 2020 Collection & La Petite Robe Noire Fresh Body Mist

Terracotta Brazilian Beach Bronzer – Limited Edition – £56.00

Hosted in a wood packaging the new bronzer is presented in two shades of grapefruit apricot orange which works as a blusher and a dazzling gold copper brown which can be used for contouring.

Three-dimensional contours, strengthen the lines of the face, and can bloom cheeks with a warm apricot color, creating a good-looking three-dimensional face! The two-color powder (grapefruit apricot orange / dazzling gold copper brown) interweaves a tropical style weaving totem design.

The scented powder has freesia, orange blossom and vanilla aromas, warm and fresh, hosted in exquisite box, which represents the perfect collection for consumers!

RELATED: Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara Summer 2020 Collection

Guerlain Fascinating Rio Blush – Limited Edition

Last but not least we get this delicate apricot and peach-colored powder that reveals a subtle sparkle of pearl. The effect is a peach-like pink mist which gives an instant radiance to your cheeks just like the sun kissed effect.