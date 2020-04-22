Home Beauty Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls & Boys Lip Color Sets
Beauty

Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls & Boys Lip Color Sets

April 22, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Living on the luxury side with the new Tom Ford Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls & Boys Lip Color Sets containing 15 soft shine shades. These sets will make anyone feel like a queen and will not only add a plus of luxury to your makeup collection but will give you a variety of shades to wear throughout the year.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM

Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls & Boys Lip Color Sets

A limited-edition set of clutch-sized lip colors, including 15 new soft shine shades, all named after women Tom Ford admires.

Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls Lip Color Set – $864.00

Each lip color is showcased in a sleek, ivory-and-gold case and features the same formula you love. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity. Enjoy these shades in Lip Color Sheer, Ultra-Rich Lip Color and new Soft Shine Lip Color formulas.

RELATED: Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Shades: 01 Edie, 02 Holly, 03 Benedetta, 04 Viva, 05 Candy, 06 Deborah, 07 Ivy, 08 Andrea, 09 Jackie, 10 Isabelle, 47 Bridget, 48 Cherry, 41 Dorothy, 42 Abigail, 43 Ultra, 30 Camilla, 32 Tomoko, 33 Jessica, 34 Helena, 25 Scarlett, 23 Leigh, 22 Grace, 34 Imari, 35 Bella, 25 Naomi.

 

Boys & Girls Clutch Sized The 25 Boys Lip Color Set – $864.00

Each lip color is showcased in a sleek, mahogany-and-gold case and features the same formula you love. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity. Enjoy these shades in cream, matte, metallic and soft matte finishes.

RELATED: Tom Ford Soleil Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Shades: 01 Gerard, 02 Rolando, 03 Udo, 04 Lou, 05 Antonio, 06 Ondine, 07 Sterling, 08 Mario, 09 Martin, 10 Deveren, 1R Paul, 1T Joe, 1W Johnny, 1X Maurice, 2A Taylor, 64 Hiro, 72 Tony, 19 James, 0W Kendrick, 20 Richard, 0L Chadwick, 33 Armie, 28 Nicolas, 06 Cristiano, 07 Dylan

CLICK TO SHOP


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Dolce & Gabbana The Essence of Holidays 2015...

October 26, 2015

Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Skincare Superstars Collection

October 24, 2016

Illamasqua Glamore Collection is Here!

February 28, 2014

Guerlain Blanc de Perle Makeup Collection 2014

January 14, 2014

Farmasi No 74 Nail Enamel – Review, Photos...

April 21, 2012

Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum Is...

June 24, 2019

Dior Spring 2017 Addict Lip Sugar Scrub

November 14, 2016

YSL Holiday 2016 Collection Sneak Peek

August 27, 2016

Color Club Paris in Love Summer 2014 Collection

June 17, 2014

Artdeco The Sound of Beauty Fall 2016 Collection

August 3, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.