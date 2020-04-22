Hello lovelies!

Living on the luxury side with the new Tom Ford Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls & Boys Lip Color Sets containing 15 soft shine shades. These sets will make anyone feel like a queen and will not only add a plus of luxury to your makeup collection but will give you a variety of shades to wear throughout the year.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM

Boys & Girls Clutch Size The 25 Girls & Boys Lip Color Sets

A limited-edition set of clutch-sized lip colors, including 15 new soft shine shades, all named after women Tom Ford admires.

Each lip color is showcased in a sleek, ivory-and-gold case and features the same formula you love. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity. Enjoy these shades in Lip Color Sheer, Ultra-Rich Lip Color and new Soft Shine Lip Color formulas.

Shades: 01 Edie, 02 Holly, 03 Benedetta, 04 Viva, 05 Candy, 06 Deborah, 07 Ivy, 08 Andrea, 09 Jackie, 10 Isabelle, 47 Bridget, 48 Cherry, 41 Dorothy, 42 Abigail, 43 Ultra, 30 Camilla, 32 Tomoko, 33 Jessica, 34 Helena, 25 Scarlett, 23 Leigh, 22 Grace, 34 Imari, 35 Bella, 25 Naomi.

Each lip color is showcased in a sleek, mahogany-and-gold case and features the same formula you love. The decadent wardrobe of rich, specially treated pigments are blended to deliver pure color with just the right balance of luminosity. Enjoy these shades in cream, matte, metallic and soft matte finishes.

Shades: 01 Gerard, 02 Rolando, 03 Udo, 04 Lou, 05 Antonio, 06 Ondine, 07 Sterling, 08 Mario, 09 Martin, 10 Deveren, 1R Paul, 1T Joe, 1W Johnny, 1X Maurice, 2A Taylor, 64 Hiro, 72 Tony, 19 James, 0W Kendrick, 20 Richard, 0L Chadwick, 33 Armie, 28 Nicolas, 06 Cristiano, 07 Dylan