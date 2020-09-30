SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection Available Now – Live Swatches

Hello beauties!

I was about to go to sleep when I received the heads up that SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection is available now on Selfridges! The launch date was set of 1st October but the some of the products are currently available online. This happened with their last launch so no wonder the products are sold out on the date they are suppose to launch actually.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SELFRIDGES | 15 October 2020 at Harrods, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection

Today I wore the blush compact along with one of the Eye Color Quads from the collection and lipstick fog in No.103. Make sure to check out my Instastories for all the videos that I shared with my makeup look. If you are reading this 24 hours later then you can see the videos under the SUQQU highlight section on Instagram.

I also posted live swatches of all the products from SUQQU Pre-Holiday 2020 Collection on Instagram so check them out!

This 6-pan compact comes with three blush shades that suit a variety of skin tones and three highlight shades to define the face. Each shade can be layered with others for a deep, multi-dimensional finish.

Infused with moisturising ingredients the powders are designed to blend effortlessly onto the skin for a seamless finish that lasts for hours.

Designing Color Eyes – Limited Edition – £46.00

Two limited-edition palettes join the popular Designing Color Eyes series this season with delicately crafted new shades to experiment with & create your perfect party-ready look.

135 (HIKARETSUTSUMI) Features Cayenne Red and Dark Purple shades. The stunning combination of warm shades creates a dramatic eye look.

Features Cayenne Red and Dark Purple shades. The stunning combination of warm shades creates a dramatic eye look. 136 (KOIAMI) A palette containing Bright Pink and Soft Brown, a more feminine eyeshadow quad with softer tones.

Two limited-edition shades from the new Comfort Lip Fluid are gentle nude tones which can both complement a dramatic eye look or can be your favourite lipstick for a natural every-day look.

102 (MOMODOME) Dusty Pink, an elegant pink beige shade that softly enhances the complexion.

Dusty Pink, an elegant pink beige shade that softly enhances the complexion. 103 (SHUUKA) Light Plum, a nude pink with blue undertones that creates a chic look.