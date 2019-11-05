Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Review, Photos, Swatches

Hello lovelies!

I was enjoying my Summer holiday last month actually when Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Collection launched. I entered the first Douglas perfumery store that I saw and once I swatched the shades I knew Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion was the winner.

To be honest it was quite hard to restrain myself from buying at least another shade but I previously spotted a pair of fain boots which came home with me in the end. I haven’t entered a Douglas shop in years so I was very happy to see they had one close to my hotel. They were having some great promotions so I paid only €25.00 which equals £21.50 for my Chanel. Thinking that in London I’d have paid £31.00 it really seemed like a great deal.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Douglas,Harrods

Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Review

Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion ($38.00 / £31.00 / €39.00 for 6 ml/ 0.20 fl oz) is a bright, vivid raspberry pink with blue undertones and a matte finish. It’s a very intense lip color but it doesn’t look completely opaque in one layer.

The consistency is very thin but not watery and glides easily across the lips. It gives you that very light weight feel like you wouldn’t be wearing anything on your lips. I can’t say the color glides evenly across the lips because in a single layer is semi opaque and shows some streaks but noticeable only from a close up distance.

I had to apply a second layer so I’ll get a more even coverage but not without allowing the first layer to try. Since the consistency is very thin it will dry up very fast so you won’t have to way long before applying the second layer. It’s really important to allow the first layer to dry before applying a second one, as you get to build up the color this way and getting a more even coverage.

The entire range of Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion liquid lip color is described as ultra-intense, ultra-matte and longwearing. I definitely agree the shades are very intense and pigmented with a quite forgiving matte finish and a formula that doesn’t dry your lips.

Is it Really Long Lasting?

How about the longwearing formula? I tend to disagree with Chanel here for a moment. If I don’t eat or drink anything then yes the color stays put, but for me longwearing means that I get to keep the color on my lips even after a meal. I can’t say is totally the case with Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion, at least not for Vibrant Pink shade.

It tends to fade away quite a bit after each meal which definitely requires a touch up afterwards. It will disappear from the center of my lips so even though I have some color left around the edges the result is not a decent one.

To be honest I’d have expected more from Chanel at this price point so I’m really happy that I bought it at a good price and left only with one shade. I love that it does feel very comfortable throughout the wear, doesn’t seem to dry out my lips or sink into lip lines.

Even the packaging got my attention with the small matte glass tube and the doe-foot applicator. I took several photos of the applicator so you can notice the details and see that allows you a precise and easy application.

Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Swatches

Here is a swatch in a single layer. As you can see the color is vivid and bright and the finish is a soft matte. It didn’t settle into my lip lines and it felt quite comfortable throughout the wear.

For these lip swatches I applied the color in two layers and if you look at the close up photo you can still spot some unevenness which noticeable from a very close distance.

I’ve been wearing Chanel Vibrant Pink Rouge Allure Ink Fusion quite a lot during my holiday and a few times since I come back. I’m enjoying the color but is not a lip product that I can count on for an entire day or to know that it doesn’t need any retouching after I had a meal.

It leaves a strong pink stain behind which lingers on the lips for quite a while. The formula is scented but not discernible on the lips.

For a long lasting effect and and a lip color that won’t fade away so easily I’m still counting on my Armani Lip Magnet shades (review, swatches). They stay put all day and they have the same lightweight invisible feel on the lips.

Here are some of my favorite shades that I’ve repurchased a few times already:

Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Makeup Look

This is how Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion looks on me with two layers of color. I also have a light skin so this color really brightens up my entire complexion.

Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Review Pigmentation 9

Texture 10

Longevity 8

Application 9

Product 9 9.0 Average Score