Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo & Mini Love Palette for Spring 2021 – Available Now

Check out these beauties currently available at Harrods! Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo and Mini Love Palette along with I Need a Nude Lipstick shade just launched as part of her Valentine’s Day edition or Spring 2021 collection if you want. I have live swatches for you so follow me right after the jump.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at HARRODS |

Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo & Mini Love Palette for Spring 2021

The minute I saw this duo I just had to have it. You know how addicted I’m to pink and that new highlighter shade looked too good to miss it. While the cream blush is a repromote from her Diamond & Blush Glow compact in Darya Palette (review, swatches) the highlighter looks dreamy.

See LIVE SWATCHES of Natasha Denona Love Cheek Duo on Instagram so make sure to check it out. Later today I’ll be posting an IGTV video makeup tutorial showing you how this beauty looks on my cheeks.

Valentine’s Day can only mean one thing for Natasha Denona: another iteration of the oh-so romantic limited edition Love palette. In a petite, practical form, Mini Love combines five of Natasha’s iconic eyeshadows in creamy matte, metallic and duo chrome finishes for a multitude of looks – from bold and smokey to soft and sultry – set to catch the gaze of any admirer.

I’m so tempted to add this one to my shopping cart and I think I’ll buy it later today. I’m justifying my purchase not only for review purposes this time but also for not having bought the full size Love palette. What do you guys think? 🙂

Amorosa