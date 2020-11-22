Hello lovelies!

All Summer long I kept seeing ads of Lancome Idole L’Intense on TV and I was really eager to sniff this fragrance. It took me quite a while before I got to finally sense the new Lancome Idole L’Intense as I spend most of my Summer indoors due to lock-down and me getting sick after that. Once I got back to London a 50 ml bottle of Eau de Parfum Intense was waiting for me on my vanity.

Lancome Idole L’Intense Review

Lancome Idole L’Intense is a new 2020 launch of Eau de Parfum Intense created by Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina-Baez and Nadege le Garlantezec. I was mesmerized by the ad campaign of this fragrance everytime I saw it on TV or Youtube. My mum loved it as well and she was really curious to try it. Now I can tell her about it and I bet Santa will surprise her with a 50 ml Idole L’Intense too.

I got sent this fragrance, courtesy of Lancome UK, along with numerous shades of Lancome L’Absolu Rouge (£27.00) in Intimatte, Drama Matte and Ruby Cream finishes. Over the past few weeks I’ve enjoyed wearing these shades and especially the new Intimatte formula which will be available at retailers nationwide from 25th November 2020. You can watch my IGTV unboxing video featuring all the Lancome goodies that will follow up for review soon on the blog.

The new Lancome Idole L’Intense is a bold, brave and powerful fragrance just like I envisioned it to be whenever I watching the ads. It was created by women who are pioneers on the field of perfumery for bold, brave and powerful women worldwide. It is a Chypre Floral fragrance with an empowerment and positivity message, being a symbol of modern femininity.

We have the previous Lancome Idole version which was launched last year but the new Idole L’Intense is highlighting another dimension of that femininity with an intriguing scent. For me this fragrance expresses sensuality, confidence and self-assurance. It has that je ne sais quoi that draws people closer.

We have three key themes from the classic Idole, rose, jamine and chypre that combined, create a sensual scent experience.

Top notes: Bitter Orange and Mandarin Orange

: Turkish Rose, Grasse Rose, Egyptian Jasmine, Jasmine Sambac, Jasmine and Musk Base notes: Acácia, Cashmere Wood, Patchouli, Madagascar Vanilla, Cedar and Sandalwood.

I sense it as a perfect fragrance to be worn all year round, throughout the day or evening. I love the elegance and chic of Idole L’Intense highlighted through the chypre structure. It is so well balanced between the woody base and floral heart. It’s such a warm , woody fragrance with a sensual touch.

The formula is very complex while the scent is airy and pleasant at the same time. It’s very easy to wear yet sophisticated everyday fragrance. Lancome calls it a fragrance for a true superwoman! I love the mystery of this scent which is captured by the patchouli notes and the floral heart composed of rose and jasmine which I sense them very intense.

If you like the previous version of Lancome Idole then you’ll love this one even more. This new version is adding another dimension to the Idole persona. Everytime you’ll wear this fragrance you’ll stand out from the rest!

It’s available in: 25 ml for £54.00, 50 ml for £82.00 and 75 ml for £90.

The perfume is encased in a pearlescent pink bottle with a rose-gold toned lid, exuding opulence and seduction. The bottle is extremely sleek that almost feels instable when I want to place it on my vanity. I prefer to place it horizontally or sometimes vertically but only next to other fragrances that will keep the bottle stable.

Did you try Lancome Idole L’Intense Eau de parfum intense yet? 🙂