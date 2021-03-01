Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Review, Live Swatches & Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I bought Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad a while ago and after wearing it a few times it’s finally time for a review. This launched along with another newness which is Tom Ford Desert Fox Eye Color Quad. Yes, I passed on that as I feel that I gave too much attention to this brand in the past year. There’s also the new Tom Ford Coquette Eye Color Quad (swatches) launching soon so maybe I’ll be pick that one.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. & UK – Now at Nordstrom, Beautylish SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Review

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eye Color Quad ($88.00 / £68.00 for 0.35 oz. / 10 g) is a new release which includes 2 semi matte shades, one matte and a sparkly/ topper shade. The color story was not unique and quite dupable even within Tom Ford eyeshadow range. It’s a nice color story, soft shades which are very suitable for a light, pinkish flattering makeup and Spring appropriate. The quality on the other hand was not the best. I’ve seen better performing Tom Ford Eye Color quads and I wish I could name Insolent Rose among them, but is not the case.

RELATED: Tom Ford Rose Prick Body Heat Eye Color Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

I have no problem with soft shades as I’m not always after opaque color payoff in a single layer but these shades were looking and performing a bit different. The pigmentation was medium at best and working with this palette and applying the shades was not as smooth and easy as the other palettes. For this price point I would reconsider, especially if you are not into a soft makeup look and quite sheer shades.

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Live Swatches

Here I have swatches on bare skin and built up in two layers but as you can see the colors are still pretty soft. For LIVE SWATCHES please refer to this Instagram post.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Shade by Shade Review

Insolent Rose #1 is a very light pinkish beige with warm undertones and a subtle, micro-sparkle with a subtle matte finish. It had a medium coverage that I couldn’t build up to a full coverage. The pigmentation was the same regardless of the method of application (wet or dry) as the color was looking very soft.

RELATED: Tom Ford Mercurial Eye Quad Extreme Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The consistency was soft, silky and smooth to the touch but felt quite powdery and was prone to fall out during the application. I noticed it had a tendency to sheer out a bit when blended even though it applied evenly on the lid. It’s more like a soft luminous shade with subtle sparkle. I had around seven hours wear with this formula without creasing but afterwards it started to fade away noticeably.

Insolent Rose #2 is a light, luminous pink with subtle, warm undertones and a sparkling finish. It had semi-sheer coverage applied dry and was buildable to semi-opaque applied with my fingertips or a damp brush. This works more as a topper shade and can be shine beautifully applied on top of the others. If you want to wear it on its own you’ll have just a wash of shimmer and bit more intensity if you apply it with your fingertips.

The texture was soft, quite emollient and gave minimum fall out during the application (dry). After using this shade several times it developed a hard pan. On me it wore well for almost eight hours with minimal fall out throughout the wear. It didn’t show signs of creasing though.

RELATED: Tom Ford Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Insolent Rose #3 is a soft, medium dirty pink with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a semi-opaque color coverage applied dry and it was slightly buildable. The shade is very soft and it is not fully opaque but blends out easily and applies nicely even on bare skin.

The consistency was smooth, silky and finely-milled but it felt just a touch powdery in the pan. Make sure to tap off the excess before application so you don’t get any fall out. On me it stayed well for about seven and a half hours before it started to fade.

Insolent Rose #4 is a medium-dark plum with subtle, warm undertones and a satin sheen. It had semi-sheer pigmentation that was impossible to build up even when applied dry or with my fingertips. I really wish this shade will show up just a touch more darker or true to the color in the pan.

RELATED: Tom Ford First Frost Eye Color Quad Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

The texture was smooth, silky and quite velvety to the touch and very finely-milled. I had a bit of a hard time when I applied this shade as picking up product was not extremely easy. I tried a dense flat brush, then tried to apply it wet or with my fingertip but still the color payoff was not there. It didn’t apply quite seamlessly and it tended to fade away noticeably after six hours wear.

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Makeup Look

This is just one of the looks that I created using Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eye Color Quad. You can access a video tutorial of this makeup look right here. I’ve posted more photos of this look when I reviewed some of the other products I used. See more information down bellow!

FACE

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content