Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Review, Live Swatches & Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

Today I’m reviewing the new Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter which I received as a gift from a fried who took the chance to order it from Pat’s official website. I promised I’d buy and review the Pat McGrath Divine Rose II Collection when it will launch in the UK. Unfortunately this hasn’t happened so I’ll have to wait a little bit longer. Luckily one of the members of this community who ordered and tried this highlighter sent it to me after she had an unpleasant experience. Let’s see what I think about this product and what was my overall experience!

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Review

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter ($48.00 / £45.00 for 0.35 oz.) is a new and limited edition, gel to powder highlighter. Like I said above, I received this as a gift from a fellow Instagrammer who didn’t have the happiest experience when using it. Upon swatching this shade on her arm, she had an allergic reaction. Her skin started itching and become red. She then swatch it on her hand and the same thing happened. I know she has a very sensitive skin so I’d advise you to check out the ingredients list prior using this product.

I have fairly sensitive skin but I didn’t get any allergic reaction. For me everything was fine when I swatched this shade on my arm but also when I used it only cheeks.

Take a Closer Look at the Ingredients

THE PACKAGING

The highlighter comes in a pink metallic compact that snaps shut and has a mirror inside. While the product looks good in photos I wouldn’t say it feels luxurious in person. Considering Pat McGrath is more than a high end brand, which actually leans to luxury the packaging doesn’t feel the same. The compact is quite lightweight and doesn’t have a similar weight like her full size eyeshadow palettes have.

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Live Swatches

Here I made a swatch on bare skin and two layers of color. I tried to capture the reflections to the best of my abilities but you can also see LIVE SWATCHES here. I did several video tutorials on IGTV where I swatched this shade and did a demo on how I apply it on my cheeks.

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Detailed Review

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter ($48.00 / £45.00 for 0.35 oz.) is a medium pink base with warm undertones and a peachy-gold shimmer that shifted in different light. It had a beautiful shiny and luminous finish, slightly metallic (especially when applied dry) that gave a subtle, yet luminous glow to the cheeks.

It had a good color payoff with a medium to easily buildable full opacity. The best way is to use dense or moderately dense brush to pick up product. It blends out easily and just melts into the skin and looks seamlessly and evenly applied. When applied wet tends to look just a little bit metallic rather than shiny.

The formula is gel-poweder hybrid so it felt firm and densly pressed in the pan without powdery at all. It didn’t kick out any excess powder during the application and blended super easily, almost like melting into the skin. The texture was soft, smooth to the touch and finely-milled. It can be quite hard to pick up product if you are going to use a fluffy brush or one made from natural hair.

For me 2 layers of color are quite enough as I don’t want a beaming golden, warm effect. In terms of long lasting I had around seven hours wear before it started to fade noticeably. It doesn’t emphasize skin texture but since it has this luminous shiny finish is not quite forgiving either, especially if you have skincare concerns.

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Makeup Look

This is just one of the looks that I created using this new Divine Rose Highlighter but you can see more on my IGTV video tutorials.

FACE

Dr Hedison CC Cream

La Mer Powder (review, swatch, photos)

CHEEKS

BROWS

EYES

LIPS

