Home Beauty Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Spring Summer 2021 Collection
Beauty

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Spring Summer 2021 Collection

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

I’m bringing you info on the new Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom new lipstick collection. If you are a Guerlain lover you are already familiar with their Kiss Kiss lipsticks so let’s get ready to embrace the new formula. I have to say the shade selection is impressive and having a bit of shine on my lips sounds amazing after all the matte formulas I’ve been testing lately.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK – April 2021 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods, Nordstrom, Beautylish, SAKS

 

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Spring Summer 2021 Collection

The new Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine lipstick line is ready to take its place among Spring Summer 2021 beauty launches. The new lipsticks have luminous finish with a glossy tendency. Basically your lips will appear more attractive, fresh and with a natural shiny glow.

RELATED: Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

The new lippies come with in a new packaging, new format and with a formula which has 95% natural ingredients. This new formula is a real luxury as it is enriched with Shea Butter which provides intense moisturization and winter rose oil which has an emollient effect. Many more ingredients such as a Camellia Japonica Oil and Candelila wax work to give a fresh color with a smooth feeling on the lips. Of course we couldn’t miss the Hyaluronic Acid as one of the main ingredients.

There are 4 signature shades that I’m sharing with you down bellow but do take the time to check out the entire range.

Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Lipstick – New & Permanent – €38.40

SHADES:

  • 109 Lily Caress – pink beige suitable for all skin tones
  • 119 Floral Nudedelicate dark pink on the lips
  • 129 Blossom Kisselegant rosewood color
  • 219 Eternal Rose juicy strawberry red
  • 229 Petal Blushgreedy raspberry color
  • 309 Fresh Coral – lively coral pink
  • 319 Peach Kisspeach-colored, ideal for the most beautiful and sunny days
  • 520 Love Bloomthe number that according to Chinese symbolism means I love you is a auspicious and passionate coral red
  • 409 Fuchsia Flushvibrant bright pink
  • 509 Wild Kissrefined brick red
  • 609 Spring Roseshining fuchsia pink
  • 775 Poppy Kisssuper bright poppy red, promises to attract luck, kisses and lots of love
  • 709 Petal Redthe red lipstick par excellence
  • 258 My Kiss Glowpink base and pH reagent technology
  • 729 Daisy Redmagenta red, for the brave
  • 739 Cherry Kisscherry red
  • 809 Flower Feverbright purple red
  • 819 Corolla Rougefull-bodied and intense red wine
  • 521 Kiss to Sayburgundy red to be used for important declarations and to propitiate good luck
  • 829 Tender Lilacseductive plum color

RELATED: Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Review

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Givenchy Love Padlock Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection

Hermes Rose Hermes Spring Summer 2021 Collection –...

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Review, Live...

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Review,...

Hermes Rose Epice, Rose, Rouge Amazone Satin Lipsticks...

MAC Under My Plum, Dilly-Dolly Extra Dimension Blush...

MAC Look, Don’t Touch! Extra Dimension Blush Review,...

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow & Sunset Glow Highlighting...

Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Review,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.