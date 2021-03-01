Hello lovelies!

I’m bringing you info on the new Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom new lipstick collection. If you are a Guerlain lover you are already familiar with their Kiss Kiss lipsticks so let’s get ready to embrace the new formula. I have to say the shade selection is impressive and having a bit of shine on my lips sounds amazing after all the matte formulas I’ve been testing lately.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK – April 2021 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods, Nordstrom, Beautylish, SAKS

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Spring Summer 2021 Collection

The new Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine lipstick line is ready to take its place among Spring Summer 2021 beauty launches. The new lipsticks have luminous finish with a glossy tendency. Basically your lips will appear more attractive, fresh and with a natural shiny glow.

RELATED: Guerlain Meteorites Pink Pearl Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

The new lippies come with in a new packaging, new format and with a formula which has 95% natural ingredients. This new formula is a real luxury as it is enriched with Shea Butter which provides intense moisturization and winter rose oil which has an emollient effect. Many more ingredients such as a Camellia Japonica Oil and Candelila wax work to give a fresh color with a smooth feeling on the lips. Of course we couldn’t miss the Hyaluronic Acid as one of the main ingredients.

There are 4 signature shades that I’m sharing with you down bellow but do take the time to check out the entire range.

SHADES:

109 Lily Caress – pink beige suitable for all skin tones

– pink beige suitable for all skin tones 119 Floral Nude – delicate dark pink on the lips

– 129 Blossom Kiss – elegant rosewood color

– 219 Eternal Rose – juicy strawberry red

– 229 Petal Blush – greedy raspberry color

– 309 Fresh Coral – lively coral pink

319 Peach Kiss – peach-colored, ideal for the most beautiful and sunny days

– 520 Love Bloom – the number that according to Chinese symbolism means I love you is a auspicious and passionate coral red

– 409 Fuchsia Flush – vibrant bright pink

– 509 Wild Kiss – refined brick red

– 609 Spring Rose – shining fuchsia pink

– 775 Poppy Kiss – super bright poppy red, promises to attract luck, kisses and lots of love

– 709 Petal Red – the red lipstick par excellence

– 258 My Kiss Glow – pink base and pH reagent technology

– 729 Daisy Red – magenta red, for the brave

– 739 Cherry Kiss – cherry red

– 809 Flower Fever – bright purple red

– 819 Corolla Rouge – full-bodied and intense red wine

– 521 Kiss to Say – burgundy red to be used for important declarations and to propitiate good luck

– 829 Tender Lilac – seductive plum color

RELATED: Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Review