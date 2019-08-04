Hello lovelies!

I’ve been using Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion for about three weeks now. I would have probably delayed this review a little longer if I didn’t notice the product is on sale at Feel Unique as well as other Missha skincare products. This is the first Missha skincare product I’ve tried so far but now I truly want to explore Missha skincare more and especially their Super Aqua range.

Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion Review

Having an oily skin (combo sometimes) I’m always on the lookout for lightweight moisturizers and grease-free especially. Well, when I read the word emulsion I was curious to try out Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful (£22.00 for 130 ml / 4.3 fl oz) and see what my skin thinks. Now you can get it cheaper from Feel Unique at £15.40.

Considering I purchased this product at the beginning of Summer, I knew it was the perfect timing to test out this emulsion, as my skin craves lightweight textures even more during the hot season.

Basically brands are trying to market an emulsion as a missing step between a serum and a moisturizer. Even though I have an oily skin, I don’t like to apply to many lotions, creams, moisturizers or even emulsions to be honest. I try to keep my skincare routine as simple and efficient as possible.

I prefer to try out new products and alternate them, rather than applying 10 skincare products in one go. Over the past few years, more exactly the past 2 years, my skincare routine has changed completely and I learned to efficiently alternate products.

Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion is a light white cream that moisturizes my skin very well. Do keep in mind I’m reviewing this product from an oily skin perspective. 🙂 It may not be the ideal product for dry skins, because if I find light and moisturizing, dry skin may need something extra or they should use it as an extra step in their skincare routine.

Key Ingredients & Benefits

Shea Butter

To be honest when I first spotted Shea Butter among the ingredients I wanted to delete the product from my basked. From my experience with shea butter body lotions I knew this ingredient is too thick, heavy and greasy for my skin and it’s absored pretty slow. I still took a leap of faith and went with my purchase.

Even from the first use, the texture of Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion feels extremely lighweight and not at all greasy or sticky. On the other hand from what I’ve research, shea butter creates a barrier on the skin that keeps moisture in up to 8 hours. So no wonder that my skin feels hydrated and nourished and especially when I wake up, I feel my skin so soft.

Niacinamide

Well this ingredient is known to me for quite a few years now so I was happy to find something familiar among the ingredients. It’s actually a form of Vitamin B3 which hydrates, soothens and lightens skin. Not to mention it helps treat wrinkles, acne and it’s idea for combo and oily skin.

Actually I’ve been using The Ordinary Niacinamide The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% (review) for a few years now and I’ve also seen niacinamide on the ingredients list on other skincare products that I’ve used recently.

Plants Extracts

I’ve been trying a lot of Korean skincare products in the past years to be honest, not to mention I’m addicted to some of their face masks. Just like other Korean skincare products our Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion here has a lot of plant extracts that fight premature aging.

I’m mentioning Chondrus Crispus Extract, Betula Platyphylla Japonica Juice, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Extract and Anastatica Hierochuntica Extract as some of them so you can see this emulsion has what it takes to fight the first signs of aging and keep wrinkles away.

INGREDIENTS:

Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugarcane) Extract, Niacinamide, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Poly(C6-14 Olefin), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Pentylene Glycol, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Sorbitan Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Fragrance(Parfum), Carbomer, Tromethamine, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Water, Isohexadecane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Betula Platyphylla Japonica Juice, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Extract, Anastatica Hierochuntica Extract, Butylene Glycol, Pseudoalteromonas Ferment Extract, Myrothamnus Flabellifolia Callus Culture Extract, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Callus Culture Extract, Rhizophora Mangle Callus Culture Extract, Salicornia Herbacea Callus Culture Extract, 1,2-Hexanediol, Lactobacillus Ferment, Glyceryl Caprylate, Imperata Cylindrica Root Extract, Opuntia Ficus-Indica Stem Extract, Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract, Adenium Obesum Leaf Extract.

Personal Use & Thoughts

Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion is a lighweight white lotion that applies on smoothly and sinks immediately into the skin. It doesn’t leave any sticky or greasy residue behind. Basically it’s ideal for oily skin, as you’ll feel it so light and you may even skin your moisturizer.

To be honestly I’ve been alternating this product morning and evening or used it a few days a week, but always it was enough for me just paired with a face serum without adding a moisturizer or cream.

There are extreme cases when I skip my full night time skincare routine and go directly to bed and one of these cases was over a week ago. I came home so late and I was super tired that I could barely kept my eyes opened. So I went straight to clean my face (I never skip this step) and then just applied Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion.

The next morning I shooked by how soft, smooth and luminous my skin looked. I tried to remember if this is the only product I applied to my skin one night before as I couldn’t believe just one product would make me look so fresh and rested the next day while I was so impressed with my skin softness. I repeated the same “mistake” the next evening and the result was the same the next morning. Of course I wouldn’t advise anyone to skip the retinol step but just saying that even on its own this product makes a difference.

Now during the Summer my skin feels just fine with this emulsion on top of my face serum and I can cut out the moisturizer. There are days when I need that extra hydration and then I reach out to NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex (review).

Now let’s talk a little about the packaging, which I love not only because of the blue color and pump that provides an easy application but also because it contains a huge amount of product. It has 130 ml / 4.3 fl oz which will last even an oily skin like me a good six months if you use it morning and evening. The price is definitely a bargain if you ask me considering the amout of product you are getting and how efficient this emulsion is.

I have a sensitive skin condition as well and I like to mention this because Missha Super Aqua Ultra Waterful Control Emulsion has a scented formula. I didn’t have any problems, it didn’t irritate my skin and the scent is very light and pleasant.

