I’ve been using Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum for over two months now so it’s time for a review. I’m trying out to expand my horizons when it comes to skincare as well so trying out and discovering new brands is always something that gets me excited.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum Review

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum ($33.99 / £28.00 for 30 ml / 1.02 fl oz) is a harmonious blend of antioxidants that work wonders on improving the overall appearance of the skin!

This is the type of Vitamin C Serum that is good for acne prone skin, sensitive and even oily and combination skin types. I’ll tell you in a minute why! Well I always had sensitive and during the winter since I came to London my skin is more oily than combination.

Don’t jump to conclusions too quick and say that Vitamin C can’t treat acne because I know most forms of Vitamin C don’t have this power. There’s always an exception to the rule and in this case is Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate. This is the form of Vitamin C that you will want to use if you have acne-prone skin!

Key Ingredients & Benefits

Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C)

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and a vital step in any skin care routine! It can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration, boosts the production of collagen, brightens the skin and helps keep the skin hydrated.

Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, a more stable form of Vitamin C than the commonly used L-Ascorbic Acid found in most skin care products, provides the same benefits, without the risk of oxidation and irritation that is often associated with L-Ascorbic Acid.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum uses Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (SAP), a derivative of Vitamin C that’s less studied than L-Ascorbic Acid (LAA). Unlike LAA that goes bad in just a few short weeks when it gets exposed to light, heat and air, SAP is more stable and last for months.

Like I said in the beginning, I’ve been using Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum for over 2 months so it has a longer shelf life and I’m not wasting money on Vit C serums that go bad fast.

Vitamin E & Ferulic Acid

They are both antioxidants that will reduce the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration, but when paired with Vitamin C they have a compounding antioxidant effect (like studies shown). This serum is great for applying it under your sunscreen in the morning to increase the sun protection.

Hyaluronic Acid

As we age our body produces less and less Hyaluronic Acid which is what we need to keep our skin looking plump and keep those wrinkles away. No wonder my skin feels smooth and soft to the touch since I’ve been using Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum and I also have a natural, healthy glow when I look in the mirror in the morning.

Chamomile Extract

Provides a thin protective shield, while naturally soothing and calming the skin.

INGREDIENTS

Water Deionized, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate), Alkyl Benzoate, Vegetable Glycerin, Water, Glycerin, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Clary Sage (Salvia Sclarea), Grapefruit (Citrus Grandis), Hyaluronic acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Powder, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf, Vitamin E (Tocotrienol), Ferulic acid, Chamomile Flower Extract (Recutita Matricaria), Sodium Phytate, Xanthum Gum, Hydroxyethylcellulose

Personal Use & Thoughts

I keep bouncing between combination and oily skin type sometimes but one thing remains stable. I know I like a lightweight serum like this one that gets absorbed quickly into the skin. The consistency is liquidy and runny but I like that it dries down to a matte finish without feeling oily or greasy.

I like to use it in the morning after I apply Paula’s Choice Clear Extra Strength 2% BHA Exfoliant (upcoming review) and before I use a green tea serum and Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (upcoming review).

My skin feels moisturized and hydrated throughout the day and I really enjoy the soft healthy glow it gives my skin. I don’t have acne skin so I can’t comment on how great this product does its job. I also like its discreet floral scent that comes from the natural smell of the ingredients. Not all skincare products smell nice (even though they are effective).

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum Texture 9.5

Ingredients 9

Efficiency 9

Packaging 9.5 9.3 Average Score