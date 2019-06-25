Hello pretties!

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex is the most potent Hyaluronic Acid serums I’ve tried over the years. I bought it about two months ago, using it a few times a week until recently when this product literally saved my skin from a disaster caused at the beauty salon.

Long story short, I went to dye my hair and not only the result was a mess but also my skin got seriously affected during the process. I knew something wasn’t going right during the whole time I sat on the stylist chair with the dye in my hair but the worse came when my eyes became watery and my skin was itching. I had tin foil on my hair and because it was kept on for over an hour my skin which is sensitive started to itch and felt like burning.

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex Review

My skin got so seriously damaged, it instantly looked dry and dehydrated so thank God I had NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex to turn to once I got home. No joke but in the following days I applied this product on my face 3 times a day to help repair my skin as it felt so tight, itchy and a bit red as well.

I basically lived on AM and PM Foreo UFO Activated face masks abusing my Foreo UFO (upcoming review) for days. My skin was so thirsty that in the first day I used 2 masks and abused NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex three times as well. I felt so good after applying it as my skin started to feel hydrated and plump. I praised those 15 forms of hyaluronic acid which gave my skin a super hydration boost.

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex ($53.00/ £38.00 for 30 ml/ 1 fl oz – $35.00 /£25.00 for 15 ml/ 0.5 fl oz) is a complex of 15 forms of hyaluronic compounds which intensely hydrates the skin, stimulates the production of collagen and provides antioxidant protection.

I really appreciate the fact that it comes in two sizes because you may want to buy the smaller size first and see how it works on your skin. So to start with I bought the smaller size but I’ve already placed an order last week with a bunch of skincare products and this time I went for the bigger size / 30 ml.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Sodium Hyaluronate

Usually hyaluronic acid serums or lotions don’t display Hyaluronic Acid in their ingredients list. Why is that? Because they use sodium salt of Hyaluronic Acid, named Sodium Hyaluronate. It definitely works but not as well as pure Hyaluronic Acid so the results won’t be just as good.

Hyaluronic Acid

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex has 1% direct Hyaluronic Acid along with Sodium Hyaluronate and 13 more forms of HA and precursors. I don’t think you’ll find better than this.

Hyaluronic Acid works as a moisture magnet, attracting water from the ari and binding it into the skin. The downsize of this ingredient if you want to call it like that, is just one. Hyaluronic Acid is too big to penetrate the skin. so it stays on the surface, hydrating the top layers. The only way to make it sink deeper into the skin would be to cut it in tiny little pieces.

This is why NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex has so many forms of Hyaluronic Acid with different molecular level that can reach a different layer of skin. Basically any ingredient that’s loosely related to Hyaluronic Acid will be found in this product.

Personal Use & Thoughts

After analyzing its ingredients, now I know why NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex had the power to restore my skin so fast as it did, after that unfortunate experience. I also know why I love it so much and why I turn to it a few days a week when I need a boost of hydration. Is my skincare hero.

I love that it comes in two sizes as I just said in the beginning. Even though I ordered the big size already, I’ll make sure to keep the smaller size as well because is travel friendly and I haven’t had my vacation yet. 🙂

The texture is lightweight, thin and watery, almost runny so it sinks immediately into the skin. It’s fragrance-free but to be honest the smell bothered me in the beginning. All those ingredients have a certain smell which is quite strong considering there’s no fragrance to mask it. The good news is that it doesn’t irritate the skin and it doesn’t linger around for more than 1-2 minutes.

Now, I mostly tend to use it a night because I want to wake up with the softest and smoothest skin a few times a week.

If you have dry skin you’re going to love this product even more. Maybe you are living in a colder climate and you need that boost of hydration so just turn to our hydration hero expert here. I don’t think there’s one skin type that won’t fell for this product.

If you are not in your 20’s anymore, me included, you’ll notice how that extra hydration plumps up the skin, which is exactly what we need as we start to age. The fine lines will be diminished and your entire complexion will look more youthful.

Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Hydrolyzed Yeast Extract, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Butyroyl Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium Acetyl Glucosamine Phosphate, Tetradecyl Aminobutyroylvalylaminobutyric Urea Trifluoroacetate, Pseudoalteromonas Exopolysaccharides, Tamarindus Indica Seed Gum, Tremella Fuciformis Sporocarp Extract, Ceratonia Siliqua Gum, Myristoyl Nonapeptide-3, Plantago Lanceolata Leaf Extract, Salvia Sclarea Extract, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Valine, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Histidine, Phenylalanine, PCA, Sodium PCA, Betaine, Sodium Lactate, Epigallocatechin Gallatyl Glucoside, Gallyl Glucoside, Algae Extract, Sodium Salicylate, Lecithin, Polyglucuronic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sclerotium Gum, Pullulan, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Propanediol, Pentylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Citric Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Ethoxydiglycol, Propyl Gallate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Ethylhexylglycerin, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol.