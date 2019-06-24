Hello beauties!

I’ve been fighting redness for years before I tried Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum and so how efficient it is. I have sensitive skin and a bit of rosacea as well so dealing with redness for years was a big issue for me. There are so many days when I go outside bare faced because I want to let my skin breathe after testing so much makeup everyday.

Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum brings inflammation down faster than anything I’ve ever tried. I’m not talking only about rosacea here, because redness is a sign of inflammation so this product is ideal for acne skin, sunburn or any irritation. The formula is packed with so many soothing ingredients that’s impossible not to see the difference after you’ll try it.

Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum Review

Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum ($36.00 /£32.00 for 29 ml / 1. fl oz) is an antioxidant-enriched, silky-soft serum that soothes and calms the appearance of redness with a lightweight yet hydrating anti-aging formula.

I bought this product two times already and I’m using it every 2 days alternating it with NIOD Modulating Glucosides (upcoming review), which is another skincare hero fighting against redness. Recently Paula’s Choice changed the packaging for a lot of her products, including this one so the one you’re seeing in the photos is part of the old batch. The ingredients and formula remains the same so you’ll only get a different packaging, completely white and slimmer from what I can see in the promo photos.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Hyaluronic Acid

The third ingredient in the formula is Hyaluronic Acid which is famous for hydrating skin. But it does a lot more than just that. It soothes inflammation and reduces redness. By drawing moisture from the air into your skin your wrinkles and fine lines will appear smaller. Not to mention how soft and smooth your skin will feel to the touch.

Oh wait, I’m not done with the good news. Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum contains 2 forms of hyaluronic acid, which means we get double benefits for our skin. 🙂

Ceramides

There are so many reasons why your skin gets inflamed and turns red. Short version is that your skin’s protective barrier is damaged so it lets moisture out making it easier for germs to attack it. The skin gets drier and looks inflamed.

Ceramides help to patch up the cracks in the barrier, restoring the health of your skin. The formula of Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum contains 3 types of ceramides which means your skin will heal faster.

Licorice & Co

This is a soothing ingredient with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. This ingredient can be used on soothing dermatitis, psoriasis and all kinds of skin irritations. I would have loved to know this a few years back when my hands were suffering from dermatitis. I went to a few dermatologist before I found a good one that helped me treat my condition for good.

Licorice is also an antioxidant which means he helps you fight wrinkles and minimize those fine lines at the same time.

Personal Use & Thoughts

Combination and sensitive skin, a bit of rosacea…obviously fine lines as I’m in mid 30’s….these are my sins. Since I first purchased Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum I knew I’ll be repurchasing it and have it in my skincare routine on the long run.

For my combo skin, using lightweight textures has always been a please and a must-have for every serum or lotion formula. This one has a lightweight watery texture that feels like a thin gel. You can imagine how much I love that it sinks in quickly without leaving any greasy or sticky film.

I’m using Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum as an intermediate step in my skincare routine, before adding my moisturizer (also with a light texture).

The first time I used it I was really expecting instant results like redness will magically disappear after one swipe or 1 minute. It wasn’t like that so I needed to be patient because skincare just doesn’t work like that. Don’t demand or expect instant magic because it won’t happen.

After the first use, quite a few minutes later I did noticed a very little reduction in redness, so I kept applying the serum AM and PM. The results were improved with each day and shortly I found myself with redness-free skin.

If your skin is not always pink or red, or perhaps you have dry skin and just getting a little bit red around the cheeks during the cold season then you don’t have to use it everyday. Just apply it once a day according to your skin needs.

But if you are like me or you have a severe rosacea, acne, prone to inflammation or your skin is perennially red then use it everyday morning and evening. Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum should become a permanent product in your skincare routine so you’ll enjoy its soothing benefits. 🙂

Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum Review Texture 10

Ingredients 10

Efficiency 9.5

Packaging 10

Product 10 PRO Suitable for all skin types

Ideal for sensitive & rosacea-prone skin

Lightweight, fluid texture

Non greasy

Reduces redness, calms the skin

Soothes of irritations CON There's a cheaper product out there (by NIOD) who is even more efficient 9.9 Average Score Average Score

INGREDIENTS:

Water, Glycerin (skin replenishing), Hyaluronic Acid (hydration/skin replenishing), Beta-Glucan (skin-soothing/antioxidant), Sea Whip Extract (skin-soothing), Sodium Hyaluronate (hydration/skin replenishing), Ceramide NP (hydration/skin replenishing), Ceramide AP (hydration/skin replenishing), Ceramide EOP (hydration/skin replenishing), Cholesterol (skin replenishing), Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root Extract (licorice extract/skin-soothing), Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract (willow herb/skin-soothing), Phytosphingosine (skin-renewing), Sodium Cocoyl Amino Acids (skin replenishing), Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower Extract (feverfew extracts/antioxidant/skin-soothing), Glycine Soja Seed Extract (soybean extract/skin-soothing), Ubiquinone (antioxidant), Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate (texture-enhancing), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride (skin replenishing/emollient), Magnesium Aspartate (emollient), Potassium Aspartate (emollient), Sarcosine (emollient), Xanthan Gum (texture-enhancing), Carbomer (texture-enhancing), Polysorbate 20 (texture-enhancing), PEG/PPG-14/4 Dimethicone (texture-enhancing), Disodium EDTA (stabilizer), Ethylhexylglycerin (preservative), Phenoxyethanol (preservative).