I purchased Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra-Fine Shape & Define Pencil a few months ago and I’ve been using it ever since but not on a daily basis. God that’s a long product name to remember but you get a pretty good description of what this brow pencil does only by reading the name. 🙂

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil Review

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($24.00 / £21.50 / €28.00 for 0.08 g / 0.002 oz) is an ultra-fine brow shaping and defining pencil that draws incredibly natural hair-like strokes and promises to last up to 12 hours.

It’s available in a variety of 12 shades which is a pretty great range for any woman of any skin color. I’m a light skin tone and my brows are dark blonde so my Benefit shade is No.02 Light/ Golden Blonde.

This color matches my brows and makes them look perfectly natural even when I’m not using foundation. There are many days when I go for a simple makeup look using only Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil, mascara (best mascaras for volume & curl) and a lip color.

My favorite type of brow pencil is one that has a fine tip and allows me to create very fine but precise lines. Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil is exactly this and has a formula that allows it to glide well but doesn’t feel that creamy. I do like a brow pencil that has a formula that is not overly creamy and soft so it won’t melt when I draw the lines.

My brows have always been very thin so I need to put on extra work and make them appear fuller but natural at the same time. Using a brow pencil with a fine tip gives me the precision I need to create very fine but precise strokes at the beginning of my brows but also to fill in those parts to give me the entire full eyebrow look.

It takes a little bit of time to fill them, that’s true but the effect is purely natural, which I love a lot as I’m not going for the Instagram “bold” eyebrow. For years my favorite brow pencil was MAC Lingering Brows and then I switched to MAC Eye Brows Styler (currently on sale for £12.80) which has an added spoolie that adds shape, colour and density.

I do have to say that Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil is quite expensive for the quantity of product that it delivers, but does a great job nonetheless. Of course the downsize is that you’ll have to be prepared to re-purchase this baby pretty often, especially if you have thicker brows and you are wearing makeup at least 5 days a week. It won’t probably last you more than a month to be honest.

I’ve been using it for a few a months but that’s because I don’t wear makeup everyday and even when I do, my brows are very thin so I don’t need to use a lot of product as I try to keep them quite natural. I do feel this product is more helpful for fill in missing hairs rather than shade in eyebrows.

Now talking about long lasting 12 hours effect, I can’t say it lasted that long on me. I don’t touch my face, especially when I’m wearing makeup so is not like I’m touching my brows and removing the color. Is just that my complexion is oily or combination sometimes and I can see the color of the brow pencil fading away easily after 8 hours wear.

