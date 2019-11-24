Home Beauty MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer for December 2019
MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer for December 2019

November 24, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Just before Christmas MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer Collection launches, a new range of pigmented lipsticks like you’ve never seen before. There’s no need to trust me when I say these are super pigmented lip shades and they stain heavily. Just take a quick look at the Swatches of MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer shades which I posted on Instagram weeks ago.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 19 December 2019 at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

 

MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer

The new formula provides a vinyl-effect gloss, with extra moisture and no bleeding during and after the application. Be ready for some super pigmented lips and a pigmented color that leaves a strong stain behind.

MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer will be available in 15 shades formulated with a wax-free Triple Threat gel system, creating a 3D-like gloss effect with a lightweight and non-sticky feel.

Enjoy swatches of MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer from the photos bellow and you can also notice the stains left behind.

