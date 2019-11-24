Hello lovelies!

Just before Christmas MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer Collection launches, a new range of pigmented lipsticks like you’ve never seen before. There’s no need to trust me when I say these are super pigmented lip shades and they stain heavily. Just take a quick look at the Swatches of MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer shades which I posted on Instagram weeks ago.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 19 December 2019 at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer

The new formula provides a vinyl-effect gloss, with extra moisture and no bleeding during and after the application. Be ready for some super pigmented lips and a pigmented color that leaves a strong stain behind.

MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer will be available in 15 shades formulated with a wax-free Triple Threat gel system, creating a 3D-like gloss effect with a lightweight and non-sticky feel.

Enjoy swatches of MAC Patent Paint Lip Lacquer from the photos bellow and you can also notice the stains left behind.