Hello lovelies!

I admit I wouldn’t have tried NIOD Modulating Glucosides if my BFF wouldn’t have bought it for me last year and said “Your skin is going to love it and you’ll thank me later”. The name is so off-putting that I wouldn’t even bother to check this product in store or online. Sounds so scientific, like you’d need a chemistry degree to know what it can do.

I have to thank my BFF for introducing me to NIOD Modulating Glucosides because I’m on my second bottle already. Many people, just like me, tend to overlook good skincare products because of the names and that’s a shame.

This one is ideal if you have sensitive skin and rosacea, just like me, or you have eczema, irritated skin or you just upgraded your retinol fix. For me it really did wonders in soothing skin and reducing redness or itching.

NIOD Modulating Glucosides Review

NIOD Modulating Glucosides (£21.00 for 30 ml / 1 fl oz) is a serum, targeted to treat signs of skin sensitivity and encourage a calmer complexion. This is just the short version.

This is a fantastic dupe of Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum which is also part of my skincare routine. The NIOD has a more affordable price and to be honest it calms my redness better than Paula’s Choice serum does but the ingredients are newer and I need to find more skincare studies. This is just how NIOD works with my skin and I love its effects but I do alternate it with the other serum for best results and a mixture of ingredients.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Modulating Glucosides

The name really sounds like a new ingredient but is not. They are joined to a glucose module and studies show they can reduce inflammation and heal treat inflammatory skin conditions like rosacea.

Yay, this already sounds ideal for my skin. Here are some of examples of these skincare heroes:

Caffeyl Glucoside: is a powerful antioxidant that also has anti-inflammatory and photoprotective properties.

Epigallocatechin Gallatyl Glucoside: the polyphenol antioxidant in green tea, also a great antioxidant with anti-inflmmatory properties.

Gallyl Glucoside:a form of gallic acid derived from oak leaves. It has both antioxidant and soothing properties.

Rosemary Glucoside: is a version of rosemary acid, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory superstar in rosemary.

NIOD Modulating Glucosides has a really long list of ingredients which work well together. I’m just mentioning a few of them because I don’t want to get into details and bore you.

Other Ingredients

I recognized Bisabobol which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, just like chamomile, but also Tasmania Lanceolata Fruit/ Leaf Extract which soothes itching and burning. I could name a few more which work great to reduces redness but I rather get to the Amino acids which help skin heal faster, or Glycerin which hydrates the skin.

OK, just one more because is an oil found in our sebum and boosts hydration and strengthens our skin barrier so Squlane is worth mentioning.

Personal Use & Thoughts

NIOD Modulating Glucosides comes in a bottle with a pipette to easily dispence the product but I’d admit is not my favorite type of packaging. The serum color is a green-yellow, again not very appealing but I have my makeup addiction to compensate for beatuiful packaging. With skincare I’m not so picky with the packaging or smells, as I’m more interested in the quality of the products, ingredients and especially results.

Now moving to the good part which is the lighweight texture, very thin and a bit runny which skins instantly into the skin. It doesn’t leave a greasy or sticky film behind so that’s a plus as well. I like to use this product for my nightime skin routine and just apply it among the first steps after I cleansed my skin. The closer to the skin it gets, the better it works and the faster you’ll see results.

In the morning after I cleanse my skin I use directly The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution (Review), the I use a Vitamin C serum or cream and only afterwards I add Paula’s Choice or NIOD. So that’s why I prefer to mostly using as part of my night-time skincare routine when I don’t apply so many products on my face. 🙂

Just after a few uses my redness almost disappear and in terms of efficiency I can say I’ve seen results faster with NIOD Modulating Glucosides than I did with Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum. I can’t say there were big differences in the results so that’s why I kept them both, alternating them everyday AM and PM. 🙂

The other day I was telling you about my bad experience at the hair salon which not only resulted in damaged hair but also in severe skin dehydration, irritation and itching. In order to restore my skin ASAP, NIOD Modulating Glucosides played a main role along with NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex (review).

It really helped treat my itching and irration, soothing my skin. Now I’m looking forward to my Summer vacation by the sea and reserving a place in my luggage for this product as I know I’ll definitely need it.

