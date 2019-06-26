Home Beauty Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose
Beauty

Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose

June 26, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose just launched exclusively at Harrods. When I looked at the description of this product, price tag and colors, I felt perplex. Your opinion is needed right after the jump!

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at HARRODS

Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose

Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose – New – £89.00 (Harrods Exclusive)

Powered by La Micro-Huile de Rose, Dior Prestige’s Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose is a nutritive liquid foundation that illuminates skin and works to target ageing. Complete with a kabuki brush, the new found applicator revitalizes skin in the same way a massage results in a natural glow. For best results, apply using circular movements to smooth lines and achieve a flawless finish.

Oh yeah, I got that price right, there are no mistakes. Trust me I double checked to see if my eyes were playing a trick on me, but the price is right. Isn’t that a bit too overpriced? OK, scratch a bit. No matter how much I love wearing Dior foundations I’m not ready for an £89.00 price tag.

What would Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose foundation has to do for your complexion to make you want to try it out? If you do, please share your experience with the rest of us.

Ups forgot to mention a small, BIG detail which is…..drums …the 7 shades spectrum of colors. I’m speechless!

Shades:

  • 1CR
  • 1N
  • 1W
  • 2N
  • 0N
  • 2W
  • 3N
SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lunasol Spring 2013 Makeup Collection – Sneak Peek

November 13, 2012

Clarins Hâle D’Été Summer 2016 Collection

March 28, 2016

NARS Audacious Fall 2016 Collection

August 6, 2016

Essie Van D’Go Nail Polish from The Art...

March 4, 2010

Catrice Fall 2013 Thrilling Me Softly Collection (Halloween)...

August 14, 2013

Bobbi Brown Pretty Powerful Mascara

February 20, 2014

Essence Cookies & Cream Collection for Spring 2014

February 18, 2014

NARS Color Collection for Spring 2015

January 16, 2015

Lunasol Fall 2013 Makeup Collection – Info &...

June 7, 2013

Guerlain Spring 2016 My First Polish

November 23, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.