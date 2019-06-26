Hello beauties!

Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose just launched exclusively at Harrods. When I looked at the description of this product, price tag and colors, I felt perplex. Your opinion is needed right after the jump!

UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at HARRODS

Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose

Powered by La Micro-Huile de Rose, Dior Prestige’s Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose is a nutritive liquid foundation that illuminates skin and works to target ageing. Complete with a kabuki brush, the new found applicator revitalizes skin in the same way a massage results in a natural glow. For best results, apply using circular movements to smooth lines and achieve a flawless finish.

Oh yeah, I got that price right, there are no mistakes. Trust me I double checked to see if my eyes were playing a trick on me, but the price is right. Isn’t that a bit too overpriced? OK, scratch a bit. No matter how much I love wearing Dior foundations I’m not ready for an £89.00 price tag.

What would Dior Prestige le Micro-Fluide Teint de Rose foundation has to do for your complexion to make you want to try it out? If you do, please share your experience with the rest of us.

Ups forgot to mention a small, BIG detail which is…..drums …the 7 shades spectrum of colors. I’m speechless!

Shades: