Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner was a random purchase for me, just out of curiosity and so I can test a new product that I could later share with you lovelies. Now, after I’ve been using this product for over a month, I can definitely say it was one of the best skincare purchased I made since I moved to London. 🙂

Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner Review

Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner ($19.00 / £18.00 for 200 ml) is a hydrating toner expertly eliminates dead skin cells and impurities, whilst helping to combat blackheads and minimising the appearance of visible pores.

The more I learnt about skincare the more obvious it was to me that a toner is a step that I can easily skip from my skincare routine. I’ve been using toners since I was a teenager but only around my 30’s I realized they aren’t actually doing much for you skin.

I carefully looked at the ingredients and I decided to give Benton Aloe BHA Toner a try hoping I may find a toner that really proves its worth.

The packaging is very simple but very easy to use as the toner comes in this semi-opaque dark green plastic bottle with a pump. I need just one pump for my entire complexion.

Key Ingredients & Benefits

Salicylic Acid

This is an ingredient that I know my combination skin type loves. I’ve been familiar with it for a few years and I know its benefits. It works as an exfoliant that brightens and smooths out the skin.

If you have clogged pores and dead cells (who doesn’t) this will help remove them along with excess oil (yay for oily/ combo skins). So the result will be less breakouts and a clear skin.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties so it diminished redness and soothe irritations. Those nasty blackheads that always appear on my nose along with occasional breakouts are less and less visible since I’ve been using products with salicylic acid. This refers to whiteheads and pimples as way so if you want to keep them away from your face, BHA is the ingredient to look after.

The concentration of salicylic acid in this toner is only 0.5% which is a bit low that what I’m usually using. This means even the sensitives skins can use it while benefiting from a gentle but well done exfoliation.

Over the past 2 years I’ve been using The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% (review) regularly almost every day and I can’t see myself living without it. I like to alternate Benton Aloe BHA Skin Toner with the The Ordinary, using the toner a few times a week. Now that the summer approaches (the weather is still cold here in London) I like switching to light textures as much as possible so I’ll definitely use it more. The only downsize for me is that now I’m used to 2% salicylic acid so I won’t be switching to the toner permanently.

Sodium Hyaluronate

This is a form of hyaluronic acid and this toner has a lot of it which makes it hydrating at the same time. Sodium Hyaluronate gives a smoother and softer skin with a plumping effect so fine lines and wrinkles will be diminished.

Snail Secretion Filtrate

My skin just loves snail slime as it’s one of the most moisturizing ingredients. A few years ago I had the opportunity to use two products containing this ingredient and I can’t tell you how much I loved them and miss them. They were sent to me as PR from Asia and they were not available for purchase in Europe (off to do a quick search on Google).

I was skeptical in the beginning when I first heard about this ingredient that the product will leave a sticky or slimy film behind, but none of that. It just made my face sooooo smooth, soft and silky that I started to instantly love snail secretion skincare products.

This ingredient is super loved in Korea and one of its secrets and awesome benefits is that helps acne heal faster or any other scars left from pimples or breakouts. I remember back in 2015 when I was using Reelle Snail Extract Facial Cleanser (review) along with the lotion, how fast my skin would heal if I ever had a pimple.

INGREDIENTS

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Water, Sodium Hyaluronate, Snail Secretion Filtrate, Glycerin, Pentylene Glycol, Zanthoxylum Piperitum Fruit Extract, Pulsatilla Koreana Extract, Usnea Barbata (Lichen) Extract, Arginine, Salicylic Acid (0.5%), Althaea Rosea Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Beta-Glucan, Polyglutamic Acid, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Aspalathus Linearis Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Cross Polymer.

Personal Use & Thoughts

I fell in love instantly with the light-watery texture that sinks instantly into the skin. It feels so super lightweight onto the skin and gets absorbed so fast without feeling sticky or greasy at all.

If you have oily skin or combination skin just like me you’ll love it two times more because it feels so hydrating without feeling heavy on the skin. I told you how much I love lightweight textures that do a great job and there are so few products that can fit into this category.

Let’s not forget that the main purpose of this toner is offer a clear looking skin, kicking out those blackheads and exfoliating skin. Truth be told considering it contains only 0.5% salicylic acid you can’t expect to see results overnight or to work as fast as The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution (review) does. Just look at the percentage and don’t expect miracles, just a fair result.

I personally love this product and as I said I won’t use it on a daily basis just because I’m used to a higher concentration of salicylic acid but still I do see results. It’s a great product for those with sensitive and super sensitive skin that gets easily irritated but still want to exfoliate.

