YSL All Hours Powder for Summer 2019

June 28, 2019

Hello lovelies!

YSL All Hours Powder comes in a range of colors from light to dark, suitable for every skin color. It’s a 24-hour, multi-tasking powder that can be used for a natural matte finish and shine-free complexion. I was promo swatches after the break!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @yslbeautyus.com

YSL All Hours Powder for Summer 2019

YSL All Hours Powder – New – $48.00

This weightless powder instantly absorbs oils to mattify skin, sets foundation, and keeps complexion shine free from day to night. Our formula’s rich pigmentation and translucent micro spheres create medium build-able coverage that will not cake or flake, keeping skin soft and flawless all day.

Offered in a luxurious, matte black compact adorned with the iconic YSL logo, this powder is a coveted accessory to take with you anywhere, at all hours.

Shades:

  • B10 Porcelain
  • B20 Ivory
  • B30 Almond
  • B40 Sand
  • B45 Bisque
  • B50 Honey
  • B60 Amber
  • B65 Bronze
  • B70 Mocha
  • B80 Chocolat
  • B85 Coffee
  • B90 Ebony

Enjoy swatches of YSL All Hours Powder…

