Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette for November 2020

Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette launches next week as part of Holiday 2020 release. I don’t know if she’ll have something else planned along with this launch but we shall see.

Take your nude infatuation to new heights with this naughty re-imagination of our bestselling New Nude palette. 18 delicious shades in 5 ultra-wearable textures have been harmoniously curated to (un)dress your eyes and empower you to be your most fierce and confident self.

U.S. Launch Date – 2 November 2020 at SEPHORA |

8 Velvety-Soft Mattes

5 High-Shine Metallics

3 Multi-Reflective Marble Creams

1 Hypnotic Marble Cream

1 Never-Seen-Before Gloss with encapsulated Bronze & Berry Pearls

Check out the promo swatches of Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette. What do you guys think?

I’m thinking of passing on this palette unless you really want a review from me. I have most of her full size palettes and I’ve seen these shades before. Honestly I think I could easily recreate these swatches from her existing palettes, plus that I have a lot of her mini palettes. I’m curious though to see some live swatches. 🙂