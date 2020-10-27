Home Beauty Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette for November 2020
Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette for November 2020

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette launches next week as part of Holiday 2020 release. I don’t know if she’ll have something else planned along with this launch but we shall see.

Take your nude infatuation to new heights with this naughty re-imagination of our bestselling New Nude palette. 18 delicious shades in 5 ultra-wearable textures have been harmoniously curated to (un)dress your eyes and empower you to be your most fierce and confident self.

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette Presentation

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 2 November 2020 at SEPHORA |

 

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette Editorial Photo

Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette – New – $67.00

  • 8 Velvety-Soft Mattes
  • 5 High-Shine Metallics
  • 3 Multi-Reflective Marble Creams
  • 1 Hypnotic Marble Cream
  • 1 Never-Seen-Before Gloss with encapsulated Bronze & Berry Pearls

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Check out the promo swatches of Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette. What do you guys think?

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

I’m thinking of passing on this palette unless you really want a review from me. I have most of her full size palettes and I’ve seen these shades before. Honestly I think I could easily recreate these swatches from her existing palettes, plus that I have a lot of her mini palettes. I’m curious though to see some live swatches. 🙂

 

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette Promo Swatches

