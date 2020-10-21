MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows Reviews, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello lovelies!

I don’t really relate with mono eyeshadows but for review purposes I bought MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows. These are part of MAC Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection and are a limited edition release. There are 5 monos in total but I got just these two to try them out.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods soon at Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows Reviews

Having a winter makeup in mind I wanted to try these two MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows ($21.00 / £17.50 for 0.046 oz.). They look very Winter appropriate to me, similar with the color of snow so I had high hopes for these shades.

The swatch fairly sheer, almost like an wash of color which wasn’t easily buildable. You can intensify them by using a damp brush but the application is really challenging. I see them more as toppers with a pop of sparkle rather than eyeshadows with a solid color base. Read more details bellow!

The packaging is standard for MAC Cosmetics and only the designed, flare-embossed, frosted-pink color makes a different. It’s cute and playful but it gives me sensation of makeup for teens.

MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows Live Swatches

I took photos of MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows swatches in natural light while moving my hand so I could capture different reflections. I swatch each shade in two layers on bare skin.

Take a look at LIVE SWATCHES HERE but make sure to swipe left and check out all the slides. The shades have beautiful reflections but you can also see how’s the color payoff.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Silver Bells Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows Review

MAC Silver Bells Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow ($21.00 / £17.50 for 1.30 g/ 0.046 oz.) is a medium gray silver with sparkling micro glitter and a mettalic finish. It had semi-sheer color coverage when applied dry and buildable up to a medium pigmentation in two layers.

RELATED: MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Light) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

The texture felt dry, gritty and had a lot of fall out during application. The best way to pick up this shade and make it perform better is by using a damp brush. Just pat it on the lid to add shimmer but if you’re going to blend it’s prone to fall out. It looks more intense and has almost an opaque coverage when applied wet or with the fingertips.

On me it lasted for about eight hours without creasing but had fall out throughout the wear.

MAC Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows Review

MAC Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow ($21.00 / £17.50 for 1.30g / 0.046 oz.) is a light, white base with multicolored pearl which shift between lilac and pink. It had an incredible sheer pigmentation when applied dry and I couldn’t build it up even with a third layer. When applied wet, with a damp brush or my fingertips the color looks a bit more intense, up to a semi-sheer/ medium coverage at best.

RELATED: MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio (Gold) Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

I see this shade working more as a topper and applied over other shades to add sparkle and create that wet look effect on the eyes. The texture felt dry to the touch and was prone to fall out during the application. The application was problematic as the color looked uneven and didn’t adhere well onto the lid. It remained stuck to my fingertips or the brush and it wouldn’t transfer so easily onto the lid.

In terms of long lasting I got around eight hours wear before it started to show signs or creasing. I had noticed fall out over time.

MAC Silver Bells & Cooler Than Being Cool Extra Dimension Foiled Eyeshadows Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used mainly MAC Cosmetics products on the cheeks as well as on the eyes.

I started with a face primer and I used Benefit POREfessional Primer which definitely has a lighter, more liquidy texture than my all time favorite Deciem Hylamide HA Blur (review). Then I went on with Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation (review, swatches, makeup looks) and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer (review, swatches).

On the eyes I’m wearing the new eyeshadows from MAC Holiday 2020 Collection. On the lid I’ve applied MAC Extra Dimension Foil Eyeshadows in Cooler Than Being Cool and Silver Bells. I combined MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadows in Caught You Glistening and Sweet Heat (upcoming reviews) and applied them on crease and upper crease.

On the lower lash line I’ve smuddged a touch of MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow in Frost Without You (upcoming review) and then applied Shiseido Imperial Lash mascara.

On the cheeks as well as on the bridge of my nose and upper lip I’ve applied MAC Let It Glow Extra Dimension Skinfinish, built up in two layers.

On the lips I’m wearing SUQQU Comfort Lip Fluid Fog liquid lipstick in No.07 (upcoming review) which is a permanent shade. This shade is definitely way to dark and brownish for my taste and I don’t feel it complements my skin color and undertone.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content