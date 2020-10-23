Hello lovelies!

Lancome x Chiara Ferragni Holiday 2020 Collection is scheduled to drop next week in Europe. Apparently the collection is not going to launch worldwide, definitely not in U.S. and possible not in the UK but I’m waiting confirmation on that.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

EUROPE Launch Date – 28 October 2020 at SEPHORA Italy, Lancome, TBA if it will land at Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Harrods | Not launching in the U.S.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lancome X Chiara Ferragni Holiday 2020 Collection

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian entrepreneur, fashion blogger, influencer and designer who has collaborated with fashion and beauty brands through her blog The Blonde Salad. This holiday season she’s launching a new makeup collection in collaboration with Lancome. This is not her first collaboration with the beauty brand and apparently they get along quite well so we may see new releases in the future.

Starting from left to right we have an eyeshadow primer in Dazzling Photocall that you can apply all over the lid. Then we get 8 eyeshadows in different finishes and we get even a touch of sparkle.

Next we get an Universal Bronzer shade which is definitely not for all skin types. Some may use it as an eyeshadow as it will be too dark or too light for them. The palette continues with two Highlighter shades and one blush. So it has pretty much everything to be honest and contains 14 g / 0.49 oz of product.

L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte – n°274 Working Girl

– n°274 Working Girl L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte – n°505 Fashion Darling

– n°505 Fashion Darling L’Absolu Rouge Cream – n°160 Party-goer

“This collection is a tool for you to show your best version through makeup. It is a tribute to the glamorous, daring and trendy looks, dedicated to you in the first place. I was inspired by fashion weeks, but I hope the collection is the perfect solution for the special moments in the life of every woman.” – Chiara Ferragni

The famous Monsieur Big Mascara arrives in a blue packaging which is the most beautiful that we have seen lately.

A fine tip for a precise, intense line and a makeup result that lasts 6 hours. A simple application even for beginners. The high-definition marker applicator allows you to deposit the exact amount of product to draw a perfect and thin line for a precise line along the rim of the lashes; to open the view and enlarge it.

What do you think of the entire collection guys? Are you interested in any of the products? Do let me know if you would like me to review any of them. 🙂