Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte: Not Flirting, Very French, Love Rendez-Vous, Kind of Sexy Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello beauties!

I’m excited to share with you today the new launch of Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte line which is expanding with a new velvety matte finish. I got sent a few shades that I’ve been wearing over the past few weeks so join me for live swatches, lip swatches and makeup looks.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipsticks Reviews

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipsticks (£27.00 for 3.4 g/ 0.12 oz) is a new lip line containing 15 shades. The new Intimatte Matte Veil Lipsticks contain half the number of pigments used in L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte’s (upcoming reviews) formulation. They are formulated with 3 silky oils, Pro-Xylane ™ helps soften lips, Rose Extract for comfort and Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and soften.

BEIGES:

212 Undressed

226 Worn Off Nude

276 Timeless Appeal

274 Killing Me Softly – warm toned clay

282 Very French

292 Plush Love Red

RED:

169 Love Rendez-Vous

196 Pleasure First – medium dark red

130 Not Flirting – orangey red

525 Sexy Cherry

155 Burning Lips

888 Kind Of Sexy

PINKS:

388 Rose Lancôme

PRUNES:

454 Beloved Berry

404 Hot And Cold

Out of the 15 shades, I have 4 to share with you from the red and beige categories. They are all very bright, intense shades, with a great color payoff and opaque in a single swipe. Some of these shades even leave a strong stain behind when the color wears off 7-8 hours later. The formula is lighweight, comfortable to wear and non-drying.

I’m not keen on wearing matte lipsticks as I found only a few formulas that are very lightweight and non drying. With Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte lipsticks the lips feel soft, smooth and covered in a thin, velvety texture. I didn’t get that intense matte finish and I actually prefer this soft, velvety matte with a non drying feel. This doesn’t mean that I don’t have to moisturize my lips prior the application of any of these shades.

THE PACKAGING

Lancôme has done a terific job witht this packaging that is luxurious and elegant at the same time. I love the new nude color of the lip case which makes it look so much more elegant than before. I have to admit the packaging is very Instagrammable but I love how the lipstick opens easily with just a push of a button. 🙂

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipsticks Live Swatches

Here you have all the four shades applied on bare skin in a single swipe. On Instagram I posted an IGTV unboxing video showing you all the 11 Lancome L’Absolu Rouge lispticks in different finishes. I have also LIVE SWATCHES to show you in this post so do check it out and enjoy the shades. There of the shades are from the red category while 282 Very French (which is my favorite) is part of the beige colors.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipsticks Reviews Shade by Shade

L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (130) Not Flirting (£27.00 for 3.4 g/ 0.12 oz) is a bright orange with strong, warm undertones and a soft, matte finish. It had a great color payoff being almost fully opaque in a single pass. I like the velvety, soft matte finish which is very forgiving on the lips. I can’t say it was a hydrating formula but it wasn’t dry either so my lips were still soft and smooth after the color wore away.

This color is very rich, intense and warms up my entire complexion so if you like warm toned lipsticks then go for it. Even though the color transfers throughout the day it’s still long lasting. I got around 8 hours wear with this formula and a soft coral stain behind.

L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (282) Very French (£27.00 for 3.4 g/ 0.12 oz) is a medium rosy beige with neutral undertones and a velvety finish. It had an excellent color payoff being fully opaque on the lips in a single layer. The consistency was thin, velvelty and glided evenly and easily across the lips without tugging.

This shade is my favorite from the bunch as I like how it is just in the middle between a warm and cool tone. I can see myself wearing this bright lip during the day with a natural makeup look. It doesn’t emphasizes lip lines and doesn’t feel drying, not even eight hours wear. When the color wore off my lips were still soft but I can’t say the formula was moisturizing thanks to those 3 silky oils.

L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (169) Love Rendez-Vous (£27.00 for 3.4 g/ 0.12 oz) is a bright, medium burnt orange-brown with strong warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had a great color payoff being extremely pigmented in a single layer. The color yelded opaque coverage in a single swipe and applied evenly and easily across the lips without pulling or tugging.

I’d see this shade worn by medium or deeper skin tones or anyone who loves a cool toned lipstick. On me it looks very warm and I even choose to pair it with a golden eye look. The consistency of this lipstick was thin while the texture felt smooth, velvety and glided easily across the lips. It wore well on me for about eight hours leaving a very soft stain behind.

L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (888) Kind of Sexy (£27.00 for 3.4 g/ 0.12 oz) is a medium-deep, red-raspberry with soft, cool undertones and a velvety matte finish. It had excellent color payoff with a rich pigmentation and opaque color coverage in a single swipe. The color applied evenly across the lips without pulling, tugging or emphasizing lip lines.

I like this color a lot too, although is quite similar to 282 Very French which is a bit lighter. It had the same smooth, velvelty and thin texture that didn’t dry out my lips throughout the wear. The shade lasted on me for over 8 hours even though it wasn’t transfer proof. Once the color wore away I was left with a soft raspberry stain.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipsticks Makeup Looks

In this makeup look I’m wearing L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (130) Not Flirting on my lips. You can see my video for this makeup look HERE. Actually something happened while I was filming so you can see live how my Pat McGrath highlighter palette broke down. Then I went on with Part 2 of this makeup look.

Products featured in this look:

Next look is where I used my favorite shade from this collection, L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (282) Very French . For this look I used the following products:

I love this lip color as it’s not so warm toned like the rest and I think it just suits me better. I’m a little surprised that they put it in the Beige section of colors as I’m still seeing it as a red.

For the next two makeup looks I’m wearing the same products on my face as I just change the lip colors. In this next look I’ve applied L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (169) Love Rendez-Vous which I consider it to be too warm for my taste. I do admit that it goes very well with the eye makeup where I’m wearing the new Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette. You can see a tutorial of this makeup look on this IGTV video!

Since I don’t feel so comfortable wearing warm toned lip colors I switched to L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte (888) Kind of Sexy. I believe this is a better match of a red lipstick for me and it’s insanely pigmented.

