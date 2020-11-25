Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown‘s new Stroke of Luck Lunar New Year Collection for Spring 2021 is based on the concept of Radiance Blossoms. Illustrator Cecilia Karlsted will develop a limited edition package of flower designs inspired by beautiful flowers.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator.

Japan Launch Date – 2 January 2021 | International Launch Date – January 2021 TBA at which retailers Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Stroke of Luck Lunar New Year Collection Spring 2021

Stroke of Luck Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Apparently the highlight of this collection is this 5 pan eyeshadow palette that features a variety of finishes such as glittering pearls. Between the five colors set for this palette in orange in red we have a new shade called Peach Blossom which is exclusive to this palette.

Luxe Metal Lipstick – Limited Edition

SHADES:

L01 Firecracker – yellow red

– yellow red L02 Red Fortune – warm red

– warm red L03 Lantern Light – warm pink nude

How about some lip swatches so we can see how these colors really look like.

Luxe Metal Lipstick Firecraker Lip Swatch

Luxe Metal Lipstick Red Fortune Lip Swatch

Luxe Metal Lipstick Lantern Night Lip Swatch

Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition

The popular Bobbi Brown highlighter comes in a limited shade with a variety of pearls that are closely mixed in a soft pink base that matches the skin of Asian with many yellow undertones. When applied to the skin, it captures light and reflects it beautifully for a glossy finish. Flower motif is engraved on the powder surface.

Opal Glow

Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF40 – Limited Edition



Soothing Cleansing Oil – Limited Edition

Both of these beauties come in a limited edition packaging with a gold motif.