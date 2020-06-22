Hello beauties!

I want to start this Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipsticks Review by giving a special thanks to my lovely Patrons who are supporting me on Patreon. Thanks to their monthly contributions I was able to buy these two Hermes Matte Lipsticks and review them so everyone can benefit! If you choose to support me on Patreon and become one of my Patrons, you will not only enjoy the exclusive content but you’ll also contribute to more reviews on Chicprofile.

U.S. / UK – Now at Nordstrom, Harrods, SAKS

Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipsticks Review

Hermes Rouge Matte Lipstick line features six shades from which I bought the two you can see bellow. The formula is described as comfortable, hydrating matte with a velvety and powdery finish. The colors are supposed to be highly pigmented and deliver intense color payoff in a single application. Considering this is Hermes we are talking about, the quality should be top notch and to reflect the super luxurious price.

Hermes Rose Velours Rouge Matte Lipstick Review

Hermes Rose Velours (78) Rouge Matte Lipstick ($67.00 / £58.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium-dark raspberry pink with blue undertones and a semi-matte finish. The color is very bright and intense while the finish is not completely matte and allows a natural sheen on the lips. It looked nearly opaque applied in a single layer. I usually tend to run away from matte lipsticks which tend to emphasize lip lines and make lips appear dry and. With Hermes Rose Velours Rouge Matte Lipstick I didn’t have these problems.

It glides easily and evenly across the lips without tugging. The thing I noticed after 1 hour wear, was a slightly drying sensation, but very minimum. It didn’t accentuate my lip lines nor did it make my lips look dry throughout the wear. Considering it’s a super luxurious lipstick, according to the brand name and price itself, I would love for the formula to be a little bit better. Those of you with dry lips may sense this drying sensation even sooner but is not that strong that your lips will get dehydrated or to emphasize lip lines.

The lipstick case comes with a magnetic closure which is very nice but overall the entire aspect of the lipstick packaging itself didn’t seem that extra luxurious for me. For this super expensive price I’d have expected something more. I’m not talking about the mini dust bag that comes with it but to me even Guerlain Rouge G lipstick case looks like its worth the price, compared to Hermes.

The texture was thin but felt very lightweight on the lips with a clingy feel when applied. In terms of color preferences I absolutely love this shade for its cool undertones which complement very well my light skin. I do think it can look great on majority of skin colors but those with cool undertone which make the best of it.

I wore it well for a little bit over six hours while I ate and drink and at the end I noticed it left a little soft stain behind. Recently I discovered a killer lip combo where I applied this shade as a base and Tom Ford Baby Lip Spark (review, swatches) on the center of the lips. The effect was gorgeous as the Lip Spark brought luminosity and gave dimension thanks to its super sparkling shimmer. It also lasted even longer on my lips than the 6 hours when I worn Hermes Rose Velours Lipstick on its own.

Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipsticks Swatches

Hermes Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipstick Review

Hermes Rouge Casaque (64) Rouge Matte Lipstick ($67.00 / £58.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a bright, medium orange-coral with strong warm undertones and a semi-matte finish. It had nearly opaque coverage in a single layer which applied quite evenly but with a bit clingy consistency. It’s a very bright and intense shade which makes it perfect for the Summer season.

The texture was thin, lightweight and it didn’t seem to emphasize my lip lines. Just like the other shade, I noticed the same slightly drying sensation after 1 hour wear. It didn’t create an uncomfortable sensation throughout the wear, nor did it dry my lips but it was definitely not a hydrating matte like Hermes claims.

The lipstick applied easily, glided smoothly and evenly across my lips without pulling or tugging it had a bit of clingy feel due to its consistency. I would see this color complementing beautifully those with medium and darker skin color and especially those with warm undertones.

In terms of long lasting I had around 6 hours wear while eating and drinking without leaving a stain behind.

Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte Lipsticks Makeup Looks

You could hardly call this a makeup look since I’m wearing only Hermes Rose Velours Rouge Matte Lipstick, Eyeko Mascara (customizable version) and Benefit Eyebrow Cream Gel Color (in testing). Just excuse my eyebrows if you please as I’m still trying to figure out this Benefit gel product. 🙂

Nonetheless I wanted you to have a bigger picture and see how this color complements my cool undertones and why I love it so much. I love that is not a flat matte so it doesn’t suck the life out of my lips. After a certain age you kind of run away from matte finishes but this is one is really forgiving on the lips.

I would ask if you can ignore my brows completely as I’m barefaced here. This is how many natural brows look, without plucking them for years trust me…but my genes are not very good. 🙂 Anyway let’s move on the color which is very bright like I said and I feel that is instantly warming my complexion. I have cool undertones so I feel more comfortable and I enjoy wearing more the above shade in Rose Velours. What do you think? Which shade do you prefer? 🙂

