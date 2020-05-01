Home Beauty NARS Orgasm X Summer 2020 Collection Available NOW
May 1, 2020

Hello beauties!

I hope you are ready for NARS Orgasm X Summer 2020 Collection  as the products just became available exclusively at Sephora. Another Summer 2020 makeup collection and the season hasn’t even started yet. I personally thought they’d slow down with these releases since women are not wearing so much makeup these days anymore and the trend is SKINCARE.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Uncover a new glow with the all-new NARS Orgasm X Collection: a provocative pink so deeply flattering, it’s enough to make you blush. Buildable. Blendable. Indispensable. Discover new shades and limited edition selections of cheek palettes, eyeshadow quads, oil-infused lip tint, and mini eyeshadow palettes.

Mini Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00

The signature universally flattering Orgasm glow, but now reimagined in a travel-size eyeshadow palette. Featuring six shades of endless pleasure.

  • Maximum Pleasure Shimmering gold
  • Full Moon Metallic pale pink
  • Danger Girl Matte coral
  • Wild One Metallic golden pink
  • Pattaya Sparkling iridescent copper
  • Seduced Sparkling amber

Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition $52.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

A limited-edition selection of Quad Eyeshadow Palettes in two new shades inspired by Orgasm and new Orgasm X – because too much is never enough.

  • 1 Golden shimmer
  • 2 Light pink champagne
  • 3 Matte coral
  • 4 Shimmering light coral

Orgasm X Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

Orgasm X Cheek Palette – Three stimulating shades. One for every pleasure. Hit all the right spots with a coveted cheek trio for a naturally dimensional glow.

  • Orgasm Highlighting Powder Golden shimmer
  • Orgasm Blush Peachy pink with golden shimmer
  • Orgasm X Blush Shimmering deep coral pink with gold pearl

Oil-Infused Lip Tint – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

  • Orgasm X Sheer shimmering deep coral with gold pearl

Orgasm X Blush

Based on the bestselling, universally-flattering Orgasm Blush, Orgasm X is a deeper, more intense shade high in peach and deep coral tones with multi-faceted gold pearls.

