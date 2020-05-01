Hello beauties!

I hope you are ready for NARS Orgasm X Summer 2020 Collection as the products just became available exclusively at Sephora. Another Summer 2020 makeup collection and the season hasn’t even started yet. I personally thought they’d slow down with these releases since women are not wearing so much makeup these days anymore and the trend is SKINCARE.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

NARS Orgasm X Summer 2020 Collection

Uncover a new glow with the all-new NARS Orgasm X Collection: a provocative pink so deeply flattering, it’s enough to make you blush. Buildable. Blendable. Indispensable. Discover new shades and limited edition selections of cheek palettes, eyeshadow quads, oil-infused lip tint, and mini eyeshadow palettes.

Mini Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 The signature universally flattering Orgasm glow, but now reimagined in a travel-size eyeshadow palette. Featuring six shades of endless pleasure. Maximum Pleasure Shimmering gold

Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition $52.00 (Sephora Exclusive) A limited-edition selection of Quad Eyeshadow Palettes in two new shades inspired by Orgasm and new Orgasm X – because too much is never enough. 1 Golden shimmer

Matte coral 4 Shimmering light coral

Orgasm X Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (Sephora Exclusive) Orgasm X Cheek Palette – Three stimulating shades. One for every pleasure. Hit all the right spots with a coveted cheek trio for a naturally dimensional glow. Orgasm Highlighting Powder Golden shimmer

Oil-Infused Lip Tint – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Sephora Exclusive) Orgasm X Sheer shimmering deep coral with gold pearl Orgasm X Blush

Based on the bestselling, universally-flattering Orgasm Blush, Orgasm X is a deeper, more intense shade high in peach and deep coral tones with multi-faceted gold pearls.