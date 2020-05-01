Hello beauties!
I hope you are ready for NARS Orgasm X Summer 2020 Collection as the products just became available exclusively at Sephora. Another Summer 2020 makeup collection and the season hasn’t even started yet. I personally thought they’d slow down with these releases since women are not wearing so much makeup these days anymore and the trend is SKINCARE.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
NARS Orgasm X Summer 2020 Collection
Uncover a new glow with the all-new NARS Orgasm X Collection: a provocative pink so deeply flattering, it’s enough to make you blush. Buildable. Blendable. Indispensable. Discover new shades and limited edition selections of cheek palettes, eyeshadow quads, oil-infused lip tint, and mini eyeshadow palettes.
Mini Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00
The signature universally flattering Orgasm glow, but now reimagined in a travel-size eyeshadow palette. Featuring six shades of endless pleasure.
- Maximum Pleasure Shimmering gold
- Full Moon Metallic pale pink
- Danger Girl Matte coral
- Wild One Metallic golden pink
- Pattaya Sparkling iridescent copper
- Seduced Sparkling amber
Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition $52.00 (Sephora Exclusive)
A limited-edition selection of Quad Eyeshadow Palettes in two new shades inspired by Orgasm and new Orgasm X – because too much is never enough.
- 1 Golden shimmer
- 2 Light pink champagne
- 3 Matte coral
- 4 Shimmering light coral
Orgasm X Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (Sephora Exclusive)
Orgasm X Cheek Palette – Three stimulating shades. One for every pleasure. Hit all the right spots with a coveted cheek trio for a naturally dimensional glow.
- Orgasm Highlighting Powder Golden shimmer
- Orgasm Blush Peachy pink with golden shimmer
- Orgasm X Blush Shimmering deep coral pink with gold pearl
Oil-Infused Lip Tint – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Sephora Exclusive)
- Orgasm X Sheer shimmering deep coral with gold pearl
Orgasm X Blush
Based on the bestselling, universally-flattering Orgasm Blush, Orgasm X is a deeper, more intense shade high in peach and deep coral tones with multi-faceted gold pearls.
