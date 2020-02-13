Hello sweeties!

Dior Coral Vibes (002) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer is one of the two highlighters released as part of Dior Glow Vibes Spring 2020 Collection. You will probably be surprised to know that I choose to order this coral shade and not the pink one. I placed my order online as soon as the collection launched, without seeing the products on person.

I got the highlighter right when I was leaving for the airport to start my holiday. So basically I rushed to take a few photos with my phone, a swatch and quickly applied it on my cheeks.

Dior Coral Vibes (002) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Review

Right on the next day I was able to check even the pink shade in person at a Dior boutique in Singapore. I was so happy that I made a smart purchase and not choosing to order the pink shade as well as for me it was a bit too glittery. The pink version is definitely less pigmented, showing just a wash of color on top of a more intense glittery finish.

If you like glittery highlighters then you should definitely check it out but I was aiming for luminosity and a glowing, healthy sheen with the Coral Vibes shade.

Dior Coral Vibes (002) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer ($50.00 / £37.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a bright, light-medium peachy pink with warm undertones, fine gold shimmer throughout that gives a luminous sheen.

It had a good color payoff being easily buildable to mostly opaque coverage in two layers. This shade looks so different depending on how the light hits and in some angles picks up more of a pink hue with just a touch of gold. It doesn’t look that gold on me to be honest and I love that as gold highlighters are not flattering on me so I do appreciate the peachy hue cast even more.

The texture feels firmly pressed into the pan so you don’t have to worry about kicking off excess powder when applied. It’s smooth and silky to the touch but this new baked-gelee formula needs a little more attention during the application.

I’m usually starting very light with my highlighters and I like using a fan brush most of the time. With this highlighter it was a bit hard to pick up the color using my fan brush but when I spritz some makeup setting spray things got easier. Still, I got a more easier application when I used a moderate dense brush, using a gentle hand and building up the color in two layers.

For a bit more intensity make sure to use a damp brush without fearing that you will activate more of that gold shimmer. I did find these shimmer particles to be very fine and give a luminous finish, rather than Dior Rosy Vibes (001) Diorskin Nude Luminizer which had bigger chunks of glitter.

I loved that it didn’t emphasized my skin texture or pores and it just melted and blended seamlessly across my cheeks. In terms of long lasting, this formula took me close to eight hours wear before it started to fade noticeably.

For me is the kind of highlighter that I would wear during the day when I want to add luminosity and brightness to my skin. It would be a great highlighter to use even at the office if you go on gently, maybe just keeping it in one layer as you don’t need to much pigmentation.

Looks very flattering on tanned skin so I’m sure I’ll be putting it to good use throughout the Summer as well. 🙂

Dior Coral Vibes (002) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Swatches

Here is the swatch of Dior Coral Vibes (002) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer applied on bare skin and built up in two layers. You can also check my Instagram video for a LIVE SWATCH.

Dior Coral Vibes (002) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Makeup Look

For this makeup look I worked this highlighter on my cheeks a bit more, going with it on the apples of my cheeks as well, trying to see if it can double up as a blush. I basically applied Dior Coral Vibes on top of a soft wash of SUQQU Hanairoka Pure Color Blush (review, swatches, makeup look).

My complexion is a bit tanned now and while I think the highlighter looks even more flattering now than it did on my light skin tone, it doesn’t work so well as a blush.

When I had no tan and my skin was quite light, Dior Coral Vibes was doubling as a luminous blusher as well. I guess it will only work on fair and light skins, while all the other skin colors can use it as a highlighter.

For this eye makeup look I used Pat McGrath Star Wars Decadence Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches, makeup looks).

