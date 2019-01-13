Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Review & Swatches

Hello lovelies!

One of the new things I purchased this Spring 2019 is Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer. I actually bought quite a few products from Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection (info, photos). Having a peach blusher / highlighter can give you a gorgeous fresh glow and can be perfect for a Spring makeup.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Macy’s, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Review

I’ve been wearing this baby a few times since I bought it and I do have to say it’s a pretty flattering shade. You know I’m not usually drawn to golden corals but I do admit this one is pretty. It’s easily dupable as a shade so you don’t necessarily need to buy Dior if you are on a budget.

Dior Peach Delight (007) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer ($48.00 / £34.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a slightly light, peachy coral with warm undertones and a golden sparkle. It has a good pigmentation that can easily reach full coverage. The color is easily buildable but keep in mind that you will get those bits of sparkle.

I’d personally recommend Dior Peach Delight to everyone who enjoys a sparkly highlighter. I personally wear it as a blush as well without needing to add a highlighter. So basically everytime I’m wearing Dior Peach Delight for me it doubles as a blush and highlighter.

If you are not into a bit of sparkle and shine then you may wanna look away from this product. I won’t say the sparkle and sheen finish are too dramatic but they’ll definitely be visible on everyone.

It has a gelee-like consistency with a smooth and soft texture. The application was a bliss as the product it’s easily blendable and adheres well onto the skin. It doesn’t emphasize my skin texture or pores so I was happy about that.

This limited edition Diorskin Nude Luminizer Lolli’ Glow is one of my favorite products from Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection to be honest.

You can use any brush that is a bit dense and apply the product evenly onto your cheeks. It’s so easily to blend out the color and add a touch of subtle sparkle. I’m personally satisfied with just one layer of color.

I had around eight hour wear with this product before it started to fade. I didn’t have any fall out during the wear.

