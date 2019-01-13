Home Beauty Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Review & Swatches
Beauty

Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Review & Swatches

January 13, 2019

Hello lovelies!

One of the new things I purchased this Spring 2019 is Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer. I actually bought quite a few products from Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection (info, photos). Having a peach blusher / highlighter can give you a gorgeous fresh glow and can be perfect for a Spring makeup.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Macy’s, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

Dior Peach Delight DiorSkin Nude Luminizer Review

I’ve been wearing this baby a few times since I bought it and I do have to say it’s a pretty flattering shade. You know I’m not usually drawn to golden corals but I do admit this one is pretty. It’s easily dupable as a shade so you don’t necessarily need to buy Dior if you are on a budget.

Dior Peach Delight (007) DiorSkin Nude Luminizer ($48.00 / £34.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a slightly light, peachy coral with warm undertones and a golden sparkle. It has a good pigmentation that can easily reach full coverage. The color is easily buildable but keep in mind that you will get those bits of sparkle.

I’d personally recommend Dior Peach Delight to everyone who enjoys a sparkly highlighter. I personally wear it as a blush as well without needing to add a highlighter. So basically everytime I’m wearing Dior Peach Delight for me it doubles as a blush and highlighter.

If you are not into a bit of sparkle and shine then you may wanna look away from this product. I won’t say the sparkle and sheen finish are too dramatic but they’ll definitely be visible on everyone.

It has a gelee-like consistency with a smooth and soft texture. The application was a bliss as the product it’s easily blendable and adheres well onto the skin. It doesn’t emphasize my skin texture or pores so I was happy about that.

This limited edition Diorskin Nude Luminizer Lolli’ Glow is one of my favorite products from Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection to be honest.

You can use any brush that is a bit dense and apply the product evenly onto your cheeks. It’s so easily to blend out the color and add a touch of subtle sparkle. I’m personally satisfied with just one layer of color.

I had around eight hour wear with this product before it started to fade. I didn’t have any fall out during the wear.

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

International Giveaway on Instagram

October 21, 2017

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lilac Belt, Pink...

February 9, 2016

Dior Fall – Winter 2012 Makeup Trends

July 8, 2012

Nehpria Jade Beauty Bar – Review & Photos

November 21, 2010

Tom Ford Holiday 2018 Soleil Eye & Cheek...

September 22, 2018

Chic Enjoyed Reading! + Good News

May 16, 2010

Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection

November 27, 2018

Shu Uemura Abracadabra Fantasy Holiday 2010 Makeup Collection...

October 13, 2010

Giorgio Armani Bronze Makeup Collection Limited Edition for...

April 20, 2010

Gucci Makeup Collection Spring Summer 2015

March 14, 2015

1 comment

BeautyAddict January 13, 2019 - 11:07 pm

Love it!

Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet