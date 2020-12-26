Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021 Lipsticks Available Now & Refills

Hello lovelies!
It looks like Spring 2021 has already started for Dior as several of their new launches are already available. Today I’m taking about the new Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipsticks which I listed on Instagram weeks ago. You can see lip swatches if you are interested. The new lipstick line comes in 75 shades and 4 finishes with refills available as well.
Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021
Rouge Dior lipstick is reinvented and is now available in 4 couture finishes: satin, matte, metallic and, for the first time, velvet.
Discover a new facet of the iconic Rouge Dior lipstick, more couture than ever. A new, refillable case with a bold, modern design set with a band featuring the initials “CD”. A signature, color-enhancing formula enriched with floral lip care ingredients.
Rouge Dior: Velvet – New & Permanent – $38.00
- Beige Couture (220) Beige
- Saint Honore (710) Brown
- Icone (720) Warm plum
- Favorite (760) Red
- Bonheur (773) Blue red
- Rayonnante (840) Copper
- Enigmatic (886) Burgundy
- Ardente (910) Brown
- 999 (Velvet) Red
Rouge Dior: Matte – New & Permanent – $38.00
- Grand Bal (314) Peach brown
- Sensual (505) Pink beige
- Mitzah (625) Mauve
- Rouge Orange (634) Orange
- Hasard (646) Copper
- Rouge en Diable (666) Deep plum
- Tendresse (724) Rose
- Radiant (771) Coral
- Classic (772) Pink
- Darling / Hyde Park (775) Berry
- Concorde (846) Copper
- Strong Red (888) Red
- Euphoric (943) Burgundy
- Cabaret (951) Brown
- Ambitious (964) Plum
- Opera (75) Cool plum
- 999 (Matte) Red
- Celebre (884) Red-brown
- Premiere (060) Beige
- Nude Look (100) Beige
- Rouge Rose (784) Pink red
- Avant-Garden (895) Purple
Rouge Dior: Satin – New & Permanent – $38.00
- Actrice (028) Coral
- Red Smile (080) Red coral
- Rose Montaigne (219) Beige
- Osee (277) Pink
- Grege (339) Warm beige
- New World (365) Soft coral
- Promenade (434) Soft brown
- Dansante (449) Light brown
- Adoree (453) Coral red
- Paris (458) Soft coral
- Feel Good (520) Bright coral
- Sydney (644) Plum
- Desir (663) Plum
- Rendez-Vous (683) Mauve
- Rouge Zinnia (743) Plum
- Rose Harpers (766) Berry
- Rouge Trafalgar (844) Orange
- Rouge Cinema (849) Brown
- Sophisticated (869) Brick
- Victoire (878) Deep plum
- Charnelle (959) Plum
- Rialto (988) Soft plum
- 999 (Satin) Red
- Saint Germain (824) Taupe
- Panarea (343) Peach
- Soiree a Rio (575) Pink
- Rouge Tokyo (860) Red
Rouge Dior: Metallic – New & Permanent – $38.00
- Dioramour (763) Bright red
- Lady Dior (792) Plummy pink
- Miss D. (582) Metallic
- Cherie (525) Light rosewood
- Daisy Plum (976) Light plum
- 999 (Metallic) Red
- Tutu (212) Rose beige
- Culte (678) Plum
- Lady Dior (792) Berry
- Panache (756) Coral