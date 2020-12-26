Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021 Lipsticks Available Now & Refills

Hello lovelies!

It looks like Spring 2021 has already started for Dior as several of their new launches are already available. Today I’m taking about the new Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipsticks which I listed on Instagram weeks ago. You can see lip swatches if you are interested. The new lipstick line comes in 75 shades and 4 finishes with refills available as well.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021

Rouge Dior lipstick is reinvented and is now available in 4 couture finishes: satin, matte, metallic and, for the first time, velvet. Discover a new facet of the iconic Rouge Dior lipstick, more couture than ever. A new, refillable case with a bold, modern design set with a band featuring the initials “CD”. A signature, color-enhancing formula enriched with floral lip care ingredients. Rouge Dior: Velvet – New & Permanent – $38.00 Beige Couture (220) Beige

Beige Saint Honore (710) Brown

Brown Icone (720) Warm plum

Warm plum Favorite (760) Red

Red Bonheur (773) Blue red

Blue red Rayonnante (840) Copper

Copper Enigmatic (886) Burgundy

Burgundy Ardente (910) Brown

Brown 999 (Velvet) Red Rouge Dior: Matte – New & Permanent – $38.00 Grand Bal (314) Peach brown

Peach brown Sensual (505) Pink beige

Pink beige Mitzah (625) Mauve

Mauve Rouge Orange (634) Orange

Orange Hasard (646) Copper

Copper Rouge en Diable (666) Deep plum

Deep plum Tendresse (724) Rose

Rose Radiant (771) Coral

Coral Classic (772) Pink

Pink Darling / Hyde Park (775) Berry

Berry Concorde (846) Copper

Copper Strong Red (888) Red

Red Euphoric (943) Burgundy

Burgundy Cabaret (951) Brown

Brown Ambitious (964) Plum

Plum Opera (75) Cool plum

Cool plum 999 (Matte) Red

Red Celebre (884) Red-brown

Red-brown Premiere (060) Beige

Beige Nude Look (100) Beige

Beige Rouge Rose (784) Pink red

Pink red Avant-Garden (895) Purple Rouge Dior: Satin – New & Permanent – $38.00 Actrice (028) Coral

Coral Red Smile (080) Red coral

Red coral Rose Montaigne (219) Beige

Beige Osee (277) Pink

Pink Grege (339) Warm beige

Warm beige New World (365) Soft coral

Soft coral Promenade (434) Soft brown

Soft brown Dansante (449) Light brown

Light brown Adoree (453) Coral red

Coral red Paris (458) Soft coral

Soft coral Feel Good (520) Bright coral

Bright coral Sydney (644) Plum

Plum Desir (663) Plum

Plum Rendez-Vous (683) Mauve

Mauve Rouge Zinnia (743) Plum

Plum Rose Harpers (766) Berry

Berry Rouge Trafalgar (844) Orange

Orange Rouge Cinema (849) Brown

Brown Sophisticated (869) Brick

Brick Victoire (878) Deep plum

Deep plum Charnelle (959) Plum

Plum Rialto (988) Soft plum

Soft plum 999 (Satin) Red

Red Saint Germain (824) Taupe

Taupe Panarea (343) Peach

Peach Soiree a Rio (575) Pink

Pink Rouge Tokyo (860) Red Rouge Dior: Metallic – New & Permanent – $38.00 Dioramour (763) Bright red

Bright red Lady Dior (792) Plummy pink

Plummy pink Miss D. (582) Metallic

Metallic Cherie (525) Light rosewood

Light rosewood Daisy Plum (976) Light plum

Light plum 999 (Metallic) Red

Red Tutu (212) Rose beige

Rose beige Culte (678) Plum

Plum Lady Dior (792) Berry

Berry Panache (756) Coral