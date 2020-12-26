Home Beauty Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021 Lipsticks Available Now & Refills
Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021 Lipsticks Available Now & Refills

by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

It looks like Spring 2021 has already started for Dior as several of their new launches are already available. Today I’m taking about the new Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipsticks which I listed on Instagram weeks ago. You can see lip swatches if you are interested. The new lipstick line comes in 75 shades and 4 finishes with refills available as well.

Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipstick Collection

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

 

Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Spring 2021

Rouge Dior lipstick is reinvented and is now available in 4 couture finishes: satin, matte, metallic and, for the first time, velvet.

Discover a new facet of the iconic Rouge Dior lipstick, more couture than ever. A new, refillable case with a bold, modern design set with a band featuring the initials “CD”. A signature, color-enhancing formula enriched with floral lip care ingredients.

Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipsticks

Rouge Dior: Velvet – New & Permanent – $38.00

  • Beige Couture (220) Beige
  • Saint Honore (710) Brown
  • Icone (720) Warm plum
  • Favorite (760) Red
  • Bonheur (773) Blue red
  • Rayonnante (840) Copper
  • Enigmatic (886) Burgundy
  • Ardente (910) Brown
  • 999 (Velvet) Red

Rouge Dior: Matte – New & Permanent – $38.00

  • Grand Bal (314) Peach brown
  • Sensual (505) Pink beige
  • Mitzah (625) Mauve
  • Rouge Orange (634) Orange
  • Hasard (646) Copper
  • Rouge en Diable (666) Deep plum
  • Tendresse (724) Rose
  • Radiant (771) Coral
  • Classic (772) Pink
  • Darling / Hyde Park (775) Berry
  • Concorde (846) Copper
  • Strong Red (888) Red
  • Euphoric (943) Burgundy
  • Cabaret (951) Brown
  • Ambitious (964) Plum
  • Opera (75) Cool plum
  • 999 (Matte) Red
  • Celebre (884) Red-brown
  • Premiere (060) Beige
  • Nude Look (100) Beige
  • Rouge Rose (784) Pink red
  • Avant-Garden (895) Purple

Rouge Dior: Satin – New & Permanent – $38.00

  • Actrice (028) Coral
  • Red Smile (080) Red coral
  • Rose Montaigne (219) Beige
  • Osee (277) Pink
  • Grege (339) Warm beige
  • New World (365) Soft coral
  • Promenade (434) Soft brown
  • Dansante (449) Light brown
  • Adoree (453) Coral red
  • Paris (458) Soft coral
  • Feel Good (520) Bright coral
  • Sydney (644) Plum
  • Desir (663) Plum
  • Rendez-Vous (683) Mauve
  • Rouge Zinnia (743) Plum
  • Rose Harpers (766) Berry
  • Rouge Trafalgar (844) Orange
  • Rouge Cinema (849) Brown
  • Sophisticated (869) Brick
  • Victoire (878) Deep plum
  • Charnelle (959) Plum
  • Rialto (988) Soft plum
  • 999 (Satin) Red
  • Saint Germain (824) Taupe
  • Panarea (343) Peach
  • Soiree a Rio (575) Pink
  • Rouge Tokyo (860) Red

Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipsticks Swatches

Rouge Dior: Metallic – New & Permanent – $38.00

  • Dioramour (763) Bright red
  • Lady Dior (792) Plummy pink
  • Miss D. (582) Metallic
  • Cherie (525) Light rosewood
  • Daisy Plum (976) Light plum
  • 999 (Metallic) Red
  • Tutu (212) Rose beige
  • Culte (678) Plum
  • Lady Dior (792) Berry
  • Panache (756) Coral

Dior Rouge Dior Reimagined Lipsticks Hand Swatches

