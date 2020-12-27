Home Beauty NARS Air Matte Blush & Lip Color Spring 2021 Collection
Beauty

NARS Air Matte Blush & Lip Color Spring 2021 Collection

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

They are finally here! The first NARS Spring 2021 items have arrived so let’s take a look at Air Matte Blush and Lip Colors. For the time being they are available exclusively at ULTA but they will soon become available to other retailers.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

 

NARS Air Matte Blush & Lip Color Spring 2021 Collection

Air Matte Blush – New & Limited Edition – $30.00 (Ulta Exclusive)

Air Matte Blush. Comes on soft. Goes all the way. Wear if you dare. Introducing a perfectly diffused, soft-touch matte blush with a thrill of color. Uniquely lightweight, creamy mousse formula transforms into a velvety powder right on contact-instantly gliding a rush of blush. Color Diffusion Complex beautifully blends and blurs for second-skin color that lasts, while Jojoba gel smooths pigment evenly over skin and passionfruit oil adds a boost of antioxidants. A hush of color. Plush to the touch. A rush for the senses.

  • Orgasm Peachy pink with golden shimmer
  • Darling Light pink
  • Freedom Mauve
  • Scandalous Burgundy

Air Matte Lip Color – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Ulta Exclusive)

Air Matte Lip Color. Daringly diffused. Seductively soft. A matte that moves with you. Cushiony, air-kissed pigments float featherweight color onto lips, while Color Diffusion Complex creates a soft-focus finish with a creamy feel. Build and blend to perfection with a custom-designed applicator for a look that¿s covetable and comfortable. The next generation in matte lip color, styled to air-fection. Limited edition.

  • All Yours Pink nude
  • Chaser Mauve
  • Joyride Warm pink
  • Pinup Brick red
  • Power Trip Deep red
  • Shag Rose nude
  • Thrust Warm beige
  • Total Domination Bright red

Note: I know there are 10 shades in total but I see only 8 shades listed at ULTA. Will keep you updated.

