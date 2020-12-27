Hello beauties!

They are finally here! The first NARS Spring 2021 items have arrived so let’s take a look at Air Matte Blush and Lip Colors. For the time being they are available exclusively at ULTA but they will soon become available to other retailers.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

NARS Air Matte Blush & Lip Color Spring 2021 Collection

Air Matte Blush – New & Limited Edition – $30.00 (Ulta Exclusive) Air Matte Blush. Comes on soft. Goes all the way. Wear if you dare. Introducing a perfectly diffused, soft-touch matte blush with a thrill of color. Uniquely lightweight, creamy mousse formula transforms into a velvety powder right on contact-instantly gliding a rush of blush. Color Diffusion Complex beautifully blends and blurs for second-skin color that lasts, while Jojoba gel smooths pigment evenly over skin and passionfruit oil adds a boost of antioxidants. A hush of color. Plush to the touch. A rush for the senses. Orgasm Peachy pink with golden shimmer

Air Matte Lip Color – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Ulta Exclusive) Air Matte Lip Color. Daringly diffused. Seductively soft. A matte that moves with you. Cushiony, air-kissed pigments float featherweight color onto lips, while Color Diffusion Complex creates a soft-focus finish with a creamy feel. Build and blend to perfection with a custom-designed applicator for a look that¿s covetable and comfortable. The next generation in matte lip color, styled to air-fection. Limited edition. All Yours Pink nude

