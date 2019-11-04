Home Beauty Shu Uemura Spring 2020 Flaming Reds Collection
Shu Uemura Spring 2020 Flaming Reds Collection

November 4, 2019

Hello sweeties!

If red is your shade that you’ll better watch out for Shu Uemura Spring 2020 Rouge Unlimited collection that launches next year. This new burning red theme focuses on the iconic red of Shu Uemura Rouge Unlimited lipsticks. On the same day of this launch we will get a new product, the Magic Metallic Lip Liner. Keep on reading to find out more.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 1 January 2020 | U.S. Launch Date – January 2020 at SEPHORA, Shu Uemura

 

Shu Uemura Spring 2020 Rouge Unlimited and Magic Metallic Lip Liner

There will be a total of 13 colors, including four colors selected from the existing shades developed in three textures. As you know Rouge Unlimited is available in amplified, matte and lacquer shine formulas.

Rouge Unlimited Amplified has a creamy texture with a deep intense color. In addition to the permanent shades we will get: A RD 141, A RD 163 and A OR 570 which is a bright orange.

 

In addition to the existing two colors, Rouge Unlimited Matte has a line-up of one new red and three orange colors that have a matte texture and glitter. Here they are: M RD 163, G M RD 163, G M OR 551, G M OR 570, M OR 570, G M OR 570.

 

Rouge Unlimited Lacquer Shine brings one existing color and three red colors that gives that plum lip effect with a gloss like a hologram.

The packaging is extremely beautiful, bright and bold just like the shades themselves.

 

As I said we get a new product for lips which is called Magic Metallic Lip Liner. Yes a lip liner with a metallic texture which changes the shade of lipstick by overlaying it on top. The color lineup will be available in two colors: “Bronze Ou”, which is a deep nudity, and “Gold Wow”, a limited edition color inspired by flames.

