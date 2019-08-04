Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion & Rouge Allure Ink Metallic Fall 2019 Makeup Collection
Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion & Rouge Allure Ink Metallic Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

August 4, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Chanel fans be prepared for an upgrade of Rouge Allure Ink series. Taking one step further its bold matte colors Chanel presents Rouge Allure Ink Fusion and Rouge Allure Ink Metallic, the first long-lasting ultra matte liquid lip colour.

The new Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion range offers 12 shades that are vibrant, intense and deep.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 September 2019 / 4 October 2019 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

 

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion & Rouge Allure Ink Metallic Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Rouge Allure Ink Fusion – New – £31.00

Each shade reveals its full effect on the lips with a high concentration of ultra fine pigments. It’s waterproof and adapts to lip’s natural movement.

The formula is comfortable and soft, despite its ultra matte effect. Chanel Allure Ink Fusion liquid lipstick nourishes the lips thanks to its formula enriched with Vitamin E and Sappan wood.

RELATED: Chanel Black & White Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

 

Shades:

  • Beige Naturel
  • Mauvy Nude
  • Pink Brown
  • Vibrant Pink (Limited Edition)
  • Rose-Rouge
  • Coral-Peach (Limited Edition)
  • Fresh Red (Limited Edition)
  • True Red
  • Deep Pink
  • Berry
  • Pourpre
  • Rouge Noir (Limited Edition)

 

Rouge Allure Ink Metallic – New – £31.00

  • Metallic Beige
  • Metallic Bronze (Limited Edition)
  • Metallic Copper
  • Metallic Red
  • Metallic Purple (Limited Edition)
  • Metallic Plum (Limited Edition)
  • Legerete (Limited Edition)
  • Plaisir (Limited Edition)
  • Signature
  • Harmonie
  • Romantique (Limited Edition)
  • Sensuel (Limited Edition)

RELATED: Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder for Fall 2019

RELATED: Chanel Duo Bronze et Lumiere / Bronzer and Highlighter Duo Review

 

