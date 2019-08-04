Hello lovelies!

Chanel fans be prepared for an upgrade of Rouge Allure Ink series. Taking one step further its bold matte colors Chanel presents Rouge Allure Ink Fusion and Rouge Allure Ink Metallic, the first long-lasting ultra matte liquid lip colour.

The new Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion range offers 12 shades that are vibrant, intense and deep.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 September 2019 / 4 October 2019 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion & Rouge Allure Ink Metallic Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Each shade reveals its full effect on the lips with a high concentration of ultra fine pigments. It’s waterproof and adapts to lip’s natural movement.

The formula is comfortable and soft, despite its ultra matte effect. Chanel Allure Ink Fusion liquid lipstick nourishes the lips thanks to its formula enriched with Vitamin E and Sappan wood.

RELATED: Chanel Black & White Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Shades:

Beige Naturel

Mauvy Nude

Pink Brown

Vibrant Pink (Limited Edition)

Rose-Rouge

Coral-Peach (Limited Edition)

Fresh Red (Limited Edition)

True Red

Deep Pink

Berry

Pourpre

Rouge Noir (Limited Edition)

Metallic Beige

Metallic Bronze (Limited Edition)

Metallic Copper

Metallic Red

Metallic Purple (Limited Edition)

Metallic Plum (Limited Edition)

Legerete (Limited Edition)

Plaisir (Limited Edition)

Signature

Harmonie

Romantique (Limited Edition)

Sensuel (Limited Edition)

RELATED: Chanel Eiffel Tower Illuminating Powder for Fall 2019

RELATED: Chanel Duo Bronze et Lumiere / Bronzer and Highlighter Duo Review