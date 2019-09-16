Hello lovelies!

There are four new products joining Chanel Sublimage New Skincare Collection this holiday season. I guess Chanel returns to the basics with these new Sublimage skincare products as they are part of a daily skincare routine. We will see the new Chanel Sublimage skincare range on the counters later this month with the same luxurious prices.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – September 2019 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Chanel Sublimage New Skincare Collection for Fall 2019

Chanel Sublimage L’Huile-en-Gel De Demaquilage – 150 ml

We can’t imagine a new skincare line without a new makeup removing product. There it is the new Chanel Sublimage oil-in-gel makeup remover with a lightweight and creamy texture. This makeup remover is definitely the tool to remove a full face makeup, dirt and impurities as the formula features a blend of skincare oils. If you are skincare sensitive do keep in mind Chanel’s signature camellia fragrance.

Chanel Sublimage L’Eau de Demaquillage – 125 ml

My skin always loved light textures and Chanel Sublimage Cleansing Water sounds ideal especially for oily to combo skins. This super light cleanser does a great job at removing all traces of makeup, dirt, oils and impurities. I would be really curious to see how well it can remove a full face of makeup.

The formula is moisturizing at it includes hyaluronic acid so you won’t have any signs of dryness after using it.

Chanel Sublimage Revitalizing Cleansing Solid Soap – 115 g

Soaps are not recommended in your skincare routine but this unique soap promises to be different. By simply swiping this cleansing soap across your skin in contact with water you feel the light, moisturizing foam that is created.

Chanel Sublimage Revitalizing Solid Soap enriched with a Shea Butter formula and revitalizing moisturizing complex will be gently to your skin while removing any traces of dirt. Your skin will be soft and smooth to the touch while a subtle fragrance will linger on your complexion. Attention for those who are sensitive skin as fragrance can be irritating.

Chanel Sublimage Les Grains de Vanille – 50 g

This new luxurious exfoliating scrub gets all my attention. I’ve stopped using facial scrubs for a while now as The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution (review) does an awesome job for me. One of my favorite face scrubs is still Skin Food Black Sugar Mask Wash Off (review) but I’m not using it as often as I used too anymore.

Now let’s get back to our Chanel Sublimage Les Grains de Vanille with a moisturizing gel formula that contains natural Vanilla grains that gently exfoliate the skin. The inclusion of Jojoba nourishes the skin as it helps remove deep-set impurities and dead skin cells.