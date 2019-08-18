Hello sweeties!
Exciting moment for all those luxury makeup lovers and beauty collectors as I’m revealing Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. Attached to this collection there will be also several gift sets and special limited edition items that will make a gorgeous luxury gift.
Chanel Fall 2019 Makeup Collection Black & White it wasn’t really my speed so I kept my walled on the side. Now seeing the new Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection, especially this highlighter, I’m happy I’ve saved my money so I can splurge later on. 🙂
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 November 2019 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods
Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection
Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
- No.342 – dark khaki, soft peach, chocolate brown and bronze khaki.
Poudre Lumiere Highlighter – Limited Edition
Just like the entire Chanel Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection, the new highlighter powder is inspired by Byzantine decorations, shaped like a bijou button. The creamy powder with delicate pearls gives the skin a gloss and transparency. It leads to a brilliant and radiant skin that shines on the holy night.
Ombre Premiere Mono Eyeshadow – Limited Edition
- No.56 – vintage gold
- No.58 – plum brown
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eye Pencil – Limited Edition
- No.951 – deep dark khaki
Rouge Allure Lipstick – Limited Edition
- No.807
- No.817
- No.827 – bright orange
- No.837 –
- No.847 – deep raspberry
- No.857 –
Rouge Coco Gloss – Limited Edition
- No.824 – rich red
- No.826 – brownish red
Sparkling Body Gel (250 ml) – Limited Edition
Is a scented body gel that excudes all the freshness and softness of the notes of No.5 fragrance. Gold particles and glitter suspended in the bottle delight the senses for a sophisticated interlude that leaves the skin delicately scented.
A unique gift idea for the most timeless of classics. Inspired by the silky harmony of rose and jasmine that composes No.5 perfume, Sparkling Body Gel was formulated as a voluptuous way to enjoy the floral bouquet of notes.
Le Vernis – Limited Edition
- No.715 – dark green
- No.719 – dark brown-red