Victoria Beckham Beauty Makeup Line is Available Now

Hello beauties!

After her two collaborations with Estee Lauder, Victoria Beckham takes an independent step in the world of beauty by creating her own makeup line.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Makeup Line just hit counters and soon her skincare collection will follow. I’ve already got some feedback on the products from those who already tried them. I don’t want to comment too much but some things should be obvious from the start.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Victoria Beckham Beauty Makeup Line

One of the things you should definitely expect if you are going for the eyeshadow palettes is that the shades will start to mix with each other at some point since there’s no lid separating them. So after a few uses you will see how one shade gets diffused into the other.

Another thing will be the super high prices that I personally wouldn’t pay just because VB has her name on them, considering the failure she had on her last makeup collection with Estee Lauder when the quality of the new products she launched back then was just not there.

The entire Victoria Beckham Beauty Makeup Line looks quite luxurious but is not really my speed, nor are the products something that I will spend my money on.

Victoria Beckham Smoky Eye Brick – £48.00

Inspired by Victoria’s signature smoky eye and iconic style, each of these richly pigmented palettes offers a curated selection of shades in a smooth, satin matte finish — streamlined to be everything you need to create your own modern smoky eye. Unique pressing technology allows all four shades to live in one sleek brass compact for maximum product in minimal packaging.

Signature Smokey Eye Brick

Cami is a neutral beige

Slip is a soft peach pink

Saddle is a deep brown

Suede is a medium taupe

Tuxedo Smokey Eye Brick

Blanc is a crisp ivory

Rain is a cool grey

Noir is a soft black

Fumée is a smoky slate

Royal Smokey Eye Brick

Crème is an off white

Denim is a steel blue

Marine is a rich navy

Cerulean is a cobalt blue

Tweed Smokey Eye Brick

Caramel: toasty beige

Cashmere: chocolate brown

Oxblood: deep plum

Rust: clay red

Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre – £28.00

Lid Lustre adds a layer of life, dimension, and brilliance to your look. Inspired by the healing and protective power of crystals—Victoria surrounds herself with them—each shade is infused with a different crystal for aura-amplifying energy. Striking shades in a wet, pearly finish are tailor-made for buildable, high-shine brilliance.

Onyx is a deep black with silver pearl infused with Black Obsidian

is a deep black with silver pearl infused with Black Obsidian Blonde is a pale crème with yellow told pearl infused with Citrine

is a pale crème with yellow told pearl infused with Citrine Mink is a taupe brown with gold and silver pearl infused with Tiger’s Eye

is a taupe brown with gold and silver pearl infused with Tiger’s Eye Midnight is navy blue with silver pearl and Amethyst

Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner – £20.00

This highly pigmented pencil is key to create Victoria’s perfectly imperfect eyeliner look. The creamy texture glides on easily for an ultra blendable, smudge-friendly application with waterproof staying power. Victoria uses the Bronze shade to line her waterline for a soft, light reflective alternative to a classic black.

Black is a deep matte black

is a deep matte black Bronze is a golden brown with shimmer

is a golden brown with shimmer Bordeaux is a rich matte burgundy